Harambee Starlets protest unpaid allowances despite Ruto’s earlier assurance

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15, 2026 – Just 24 hours after a high-profile State House send-off, the celebratory mood surrounding Kenya’s women’s national football team shattered on Wednesday afternoon as Harambee Starlets players staged dramatic protests at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Goal Project offices in Kasarani.

The players are demanding the immediate release of their outstanding allowances, threatening to boycott both their upcoming international training camp in France and the tournament itself if their accounts are not credited.

According to video footage circulating on social media, a group of players launched the demonstrations shortly after some of their teammates departed for the team’s final pre-WAFCON camp.

Surrounding the federation’s offices, the protesting athletes broke into song, dance, and chants, sending a clear message to the sports administrators.

“No money, no France, no money, no WAFCON,” the players chanted.

The squad insists they will not board their flights or enter the final, critical phase of their tactical preparations in Europe with unresolved financial burdens hanging over their heads.

The sudden industrial action has caught the public and sports stakeholders by surprise, coming directly on the heels of President William Ruto’s assurance on Tuesday that all financial issues had been resolved.

During the State House breakfast meeting, the Head of State publicly declared that Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi had cleared a massive Ksh 33 million basket to settle outstanding dues across various national teams, including the senior and junior women’s squads.

“I have been briefed by the PS that all the allowances have been paid, and we have made sure that whatever it is that is part of the government has been done because he tells me he has already paid out Ksh 33 million,” President Ruto had stated during the luncheon.

When contacted, a source at the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) confirmed the protest by the players, adding that the Ministry of Sports are yet to pay the players.

“Yes it is but the right place to get a comment is from the Ministry of Sports. They are yet to pay the players. Allowances are paid directly from the Ministry of Sports to the players and technical bench. Please speak to the Ministry of Sports to get their stand on the same,” the source indicated.

Latest developments indicate that the Sports PS is currently at Kandanda House where he is expected to address the media, alongside FKF officials as well as the players.

Nonetheless, the sharp contrast between the government’s official position and the players’ actions on the ground has raised urgent questions regarding administrative bureaucracy, disbursement delays, and player welfare.