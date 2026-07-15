Ruiru Next Stop For PGK Equator Tour As Njoroge Out To Solidify Lead

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – The race to qualify for the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games continues this weekend when the PGK Equator Tour heads to Ruiru Golf Club for its fifth leg.

The four-day tournament, scheduled to tee off tomorrow (Thursday) and run through Sunday, is expected to attract more than 50 of Kenya’s leading professional golfers, including Samuel Njoroge, Njoroge Kibugu, Mutahi Kibugu, Greg Snow, Mohit Mediratta, Dismas Indiza, David Wahu, Daniel Nduva, and Edwin Mudanyi, among others.

“I am looking forward to competing at Ruiru and building on the progress I have made over the last four legs. This tour means a lot to me, not only as a young golfer but also for other local professionals. The competition is always intense, and it is difficult to predict who will come out on top. My focus is to remain consistent and put myself in a strong position throughout the week,” said Mutahi Kibugu.

The Ruiru leg comes barely a week after the fourth round of the circuit at Nyali Golf and Country Club in Mombasa, where Njoroge Kibugu emerged victorious after an impressive performance.

Heading into the Ruiru leg, Thika Golf Club’s Samuel Njoroge, one of the four golfers sponsored by Safaricom, continues to lead the Order of Merit standings with 2,377 points, following a string of consistent performances across the opening four legs of the Tour.

He is followed closely by Kakamega’s Dismas Indiza, who sits second with 1,890 points, while Greg Snow occupies third place with 1,720 points.

Njoroge will be looking to extend his lead at the top of the standings as his closest challengers seek to close the gap.

The PGK Equator Tour, organised by the Professional Golfers of Kenya (PGK), provides the country’s top professionals with a competitive platform to showcase their talent through a season-long circuit played across various golf courses nationwide.

The tour continues to receive support from corporate partners, including Safaricom, whose ongoing investment is helping to grow professional golf in Kenya while providing local players with more opportunities to compete at the highest level.