Christmas comes early as AFC Leopards leave State House with fat pockets

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 15, 2026 – After Gor Mahia, Shabana and Migori Youth, it was the turn of AFC Leopards to reap bountifully from their visit to State House, leaving with a total of Ksh 35 million.

While hosting the 12-time FKF Premier League champions, President William Ruto pledged to boost their sponsorship kitty to Ksh 100 million — by adding a further Ksh 25 million.

He also gave them Ksh 10 million, half of it as a reward to the players and technical bench with the remaining to aid in their transfer business.

“I have been told by your patron that you have a sponsorship worth Ksh 75 million from somewhere. I will boost it with Ksh 25 million from elsewhere to increase it to Ksh 100 million,” Ruto said amidst cheers from those in attendance.

The president justified the donation, noting that sports is a serious business that can take Kenya places.

“Some may ask the question…why is the president spending so much time with sportsmen and women? It is because there is no better investment than in the future of the young people of our nation. These engagements and arrangements are neither ceremonial nor incidental. They are not a diversion from government work but are a serious part of government work,” he said.

Speaking at the same time, Ingwe secretary general Isaac Mulindi said the work that President Ruto has done in the sports sector is clear for all and sundry to see.

“Who has not seen that sports infrastructure is being constructed across the country. Who can say they have not seen the work you are trying to do with the road networks. As a club we have benefited a lot; when we take our home games to Nakuru, for example, we are comfortable in the knowledge that we will travel safely and comfortably to get there,” Mulindi said.

The house on the hill has been a bustle of activities in recent months as far as sports is concerned.

President Ruto has hosted a number of sports entities for breakfast or lunch, in which case they have seldom left empty-handed.

FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia were the first to visit State House on June 7 after which they left with bulging pockets, including Ksh 100,000 to every player as well as a Ksh 10 million grant to aid their preparations for the Caf Champions League.

Next were National Super League (NSL) champions Migori Youth who were treated to breakfast on July 13, a new team bus as well as Ksh 10 million.

On Tuesday, the president hosted the national women’s football team — senior and under 17 — promising to reward them handsomely as they prepare for the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) and the Under 17 World Cup, both in Morocco.

Another club to have benefited from President Ruto’s ‘Santa Claus’ spirit are Shabana who received a bus worth Ksh 27 million, Ksh 20 million grant in addition to Ksh 1 billion towards the refurbishment of the Gusii Stadium.