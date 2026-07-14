England’s Rice Fit For World Cup Semi-Final Against Argentina

LONDON, United Kingdom, Jul 14 – Declan Rice is fit and available to start England’s World Cup semi-final against Argentina on Wednesday, Sky Sports News understands.

Thomas Tuchel’s injury, illness and fatigue problems across the squad have eased considerably since the gruelling win over Norway three days ago.

Rice had a stomach problem in the aftermath of the last 16 game in Mexico City 10 days ago, which Tuchel said meant he was confined to his bed for three days in the lead up to the quarter-final against Norway.

As a result, the FA doctors decided he was only able to play 45 minutes in Miami, where the heat and humidity had the same effect as if temperatures were 44C.

The Arsenal midfielder looked drained and drawn as he walked past journalists after the extra-time victory over Norway heading for the team bus.

But it’s thought Rice has now fully recovered, and he was able to train fully on Monday in Kansas City – the first full session after the Norway win, which was behind closed doors.

There are now no remaining doubts he will be able to start against the reigning world champions.

Elsewhere, while a number of England’s players suffered cramp and extreme fatigue following Sunday’s game, the FA medics and physios have carried out an exhaustive programme of rehabilitation in the two days since.

And it is thought Tuchel will have close to a full squad to select from – with the exception of the suspended Jarrel Quansah and Jordan Henderson, who has a broken wrist.

It is great news for England, who are just one win away from their first World Cup final in 60 years.

Tuchel has just one training session left in Kansas City later today, to get the tactics and team selection right to face Lionel Messi and Argentina.

O’Reilly also fit despite hamstring strain

Nico O’Reilly is expected to be available for selection for England against Argentina despite a hamstring problem he picked up against Norway.

O’Reilly gestured to the bench asking to be substituted in the second half. He was replaced by Djed Spence just before the start of extra-time. But Sky Sports News understands he hasn’t suffered any major strain.

O’Reilly spoke to reporters on Monday ahead of the game, saying: “It’s crazy, an unbelievable feeling. I can’t wait for the game.

“Not a lot of people get to that position [of a semi-final] – I’m gonna relish it and take it all in. I’ve always dreamt of this.

“I did an interview three years ago, and I said I wanted to be in the World Cup squad, and the Manchester City team and I’ve achieved those two things.”

A number of other players will continue to be monitored to see how they are recovering from the extreme heat and humidity in Miami.

Harry Kane, Elliot Anderson, Marc Guehi and John Stones all played the full 120 minutes. Guehi had missed several training sessions in the build-up to the Norway match with a hamstring tweak, and Stones had only played a total of 35 minutes in the tournament before that point.