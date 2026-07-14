IEBC declares all set for Ol Kalou poll, bans phones inside voting booths

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has declared all logistical and technological preparations complete for Thursday’s Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, vowing efforts to protect the integrity of the vote.

IEBC’s announcement on Tuesday followed mounting allegations of voter bribery and misinformation that have dominated the campaign.

Speaking during a joint security briefing with Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon said the commission, security agencies and other government institutions had finalized arrangements to deliver a peaceful, credible and transparent poll.

The briefing came hours after the IEBC Code of Conduct Enforcement Committee concluded hearings in a case against Nakuru Town East MP David Gikaria over remarks allegedly linked to voter bribery and misleading statements on voter identification, with judgment scheduled for 3pm Monday.

“Elections are not done by IEBC alone. We have the mandate to facilitate and conduct elections, but we also work closely with other government agencies to ensure that the elections are conducted properly in accordance with the Constitution,” Ethekon said.

IEBC debunks voter ID claims

Ethekon used the briefing to dispel what he termed false claims circulating among voters, emphasizing that every elector must present a valid physical identification document before being allowed to vote.

“Polling stations will open at 6:00am and close at 5:00pm. We want to clear up the misleading claims that voters do not need identification. All voters must turn up with a valid physical national identity card or passport. There will be strict use of biometric identification,” he said.

The clarification follows campaign controversy after Gikaria was accused of telling residents they would not require their physical identity cards to vote while defending his campaign’s collection of voters’ ID details.

Phones banned inside voting booths

To counter alleged vote-buying schemes in which voters are pressured to photograph marked ballot papers, the commission also prohibited mobile phones and other communication devices inside voting booths.

“The use of mobile phones is strictly prohibited inside the voting screen. This is to secure the absolute secrecy of the ballot,” Ethekon said.

The IEBC also warned candidates and political parties that the campaign period has officially ended and any further canvassing for votes will attract criminal sanctions.

“The commission reminds all stakeholders that the campaign period has officially ended under the Electoral Code of Conduct. Anybody engaging in campaigns beyond the gazetted timeline will face prosecution,” Ethekon said.

He warned that violations of the Electoral Code of Conduct attract penalties of up to Sh1 million and imprisonment for not less than three years, urging all stakeholders to comply with the law and uphold peace as voters head to the polls on Thursday.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary seat fell vacant following the death of MP David Njuguna Kiaraho.