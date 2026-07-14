Digital house-hunting platform bets on technology to reshape Nairobi’s rental market

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 14 – A growing shift towards digital property searches is changing how Kenyans find rental homes, with real estate technology platform Reemio positioning itself as a solution to longstanding challenges.

This included fraudulent listings, costly house searches and limited market transparency.

As younger, tech-savvy consumers turn to online platforms to make purchasing decisions, the company says digitizing the rental process could improve efficiency for both tenants and landlords while lowering transaction costs.

Reemio Head of Business Njoki Kimani said the platform was created to eliminate many of the frustrations associated with conventional house hunting by connecting verified landlords and renters through a digital marketplace.

“Our niche is to solve the problem of house hunting and also bring trust into that process. We use technology to connect renters and landlords,” said Kimani.

She noted that Reemio has listed about 28,000 residential units across Nairobi and its environs and has successfully facilitated more than 150 placements within the past four months, with ambitions to expand its reach as adoption of digital property searches grows.

Kimani said the platform seeks to address inefficiencies that have traditionally made house hunting expensive and time-consuming.

Instead of physically visiting multiple properties, users can browse verified listings, take virtual tours, compare amenities and access information on additional costs such as water charges, electricity bills and service fees before scheduling physical viewings.

“The digital space has become the next logical place for house hunting. We’re removing the stress of moving from one house to another physically while helping people avoid misleading listings and unnecessary costs.”

Beyond improving convenience for tenants, Reemio argues that technology can help landlords reduce marketing costs, shorten vacancy periods and reach a wider pool of prospective tenants, including Kenyans living abroad.

The company says its platform also generates market data that can help property owners and developers better understand evolving consumer preferences, although its long-term impact will depend on wider adoption of digital property platforms and continued investment in trustworthy online real estate marketplaces.