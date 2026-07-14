Eldoret City To Host 2026 Mashujaa Day Celebrations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 14-Eldoret City will host this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations on October 20, with the national event being jointly organized by Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties.

President William Ruto announced the hosting arrangement after meeting leaders from the three counties on Monday evening to discuss preparations for one of Kenya’s most significant national celebrations.

Unlike previous editions hosted by a single county, this year’s celebrations will be jointly organized by three neighbouring counties.

“This evening(Monday), I hosted leaders from Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu and Nandi counties to discuss the upcoming Mashujaa Day celebrations to be co-hosted by the three counties in Eldoret City,” the President said.

Ruto emphasized that planning for the national event should reflect the significance of Mashujaa Day by bringing together all stakeholders.

“Considering the symbolism of the occasion, I urged the leaders to involve all the stakeholders in preparation of the national event,” he said.

The announcement places Eldoret at the centre of Kenya’s national celebrations later this year, with the event expected to attract thousands of visitors, government officials, diplomats and business leaders to the fast-growing city.

The joint hosting arrangement is also expected to highlight the economic and cultural ties between Uasin Gishu, Nandi and Elgeyo Marakwet counties while boosting tourism, hospitality and local businesses across the region.

Mashujaa Day, observed every October 20, honours Kenyans who contributed to the country’s struggle for independence as well as individuals whose service and achievements have helped shape the nation since independence.

The national holiday is marked by military parades, state honours, cultural performances and presidential addresses celebrating patriotism, national unity and service to the country.

The decision continues the government’s policy of rotating major national celebrations across different counties rather than hosting them exclusively in Nairobi.

The rotational approach is intended to stimulate regional economies, improve public infrastructure and promote national cohesion by allowing counties to host high-profile state events.

This year’s Madaraka Day celebrations were held in Wajir County, marking the first time a northern county hosted the national event, while Labour Day celebrations took place in Vihiga County.

Mashujaa Day 2025 was celebrated at Ithookwe Stadium in Kitui County under the theme “Transforming Lives Through Sustainable Energy Solutions,” while the 2024 celebrations were held at Kwale Stadium in Kwale County.