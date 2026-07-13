UDA Leads Party Popularity Poll as ODM Closes Gap, Infotrak Survey Shows

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 13 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) remains the country’s most popular political party, but the gap with the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has narrowed significantly, according to the latest Infotrak Research and Consulting survey.

The poll shows that UDA commands 22 per cent support nationally, placing it marginally ahead of ODM, which garnered 21 per cent in the latest party popularity rankings.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua-backed Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) emerged as the third most popular political outfit with 9 per cent support, underlining its growing influence in Kenya’s opposition politics.

The survey further placed the Jubilee Party at 6 per cent, slightly ahead of the Wiper Democratic Movement, which registered 5 per cent support.

However, the findings also indicate a significant level of voter disengagement or indecision ahead of the 2027 General Election, with 29 per cent of respondents saying they do not identify with any political party or have no party preference.

An additional 7 per cent declined to disclose their political affiliation, while 2 per cent supported other smaller political parties not among the leading five.

The results suggest Kenya’s political landscape remains highly fluid, with established parties facing increasing competition from emerging formations and a sizeable bloc of undecided voters likely to play a decisive role in the next presidential contest.

The survey comes amid heightened political activity and early realignments as parties position themselves for the 2027 elections.