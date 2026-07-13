No Region Will Be Marginalised, President Ruto Assures Kenyans

KITUI, Kenya Jul 13 – President William Ruto has assured Kenyans that every part of the country will receive its fair share of development regardless of political affiliation or voting patterns.

Speaking during a Sunday service and fundraiser at ACK St Martin’s Cathedral in Kitui Town, the President called for unity among leaders and citizens in advancing equitable development across the country.

He said politics based on exclusion, division and ethnicity had for years undermined Kenya’s development ambitions and urged the country to embrace a common national vision.

“The politics of exclusion, division and ethnicity is a stumbling block to our national development aspirations,” President Ruto said.

“We need to transform all parts of Kenya so that every citizen benefits and no one is discriminated against.”

The President emphasised that all Kenyans pay taxes and therefore deserve equal access to government projects and services.

“No part of Kenya will be marginalised. Even areas that did not vote for me will get their rightful share of development,” he said.

President Ruto said Kenya had lagged behind many of its peers from the 1960s and called on voters to assess leaders based on their development record and vision for the future.

“Some leaders have occupied key government positions for decades yet have little to show in terms of development,” he said.

The President highlighted the newly established National Infrastructure Fund as a sustainable financing mechanism for major projects such as dams, roads and airports.

“We know this region has struggled with water shortages for decades. Through the National Infrastructure Fund, we now have a practical solution to finance and complete these long-delayed projects,” he said.

According to the President, the fund has already mobilised Sh350 billion, including Sh244 billion from the government’s sale of part of its stake in Safaricom and Sh106 billion from the partial divestiture of state shareholding in the Kenya Pipeline Company.

He announced that construction of the stalled Thwake Dam project had resumed following the allocation of Sh10.6 billion, with completion now expected in April 2027.

The dam is expected to provide water for irrigation, livestock and domestic use in Kitui and neighbouring counties.

President Ruto also pledged to revive and complete the long-stalled Umaa Dam project in Kitui County.

On housing and markets, the President said the government had invested Sh15 billion in the construction of 1,000 affordable housing units, 20 modern markets and hostels for 6,000 university and college students in Kitui County.

He noted that land acquisition challenges that had delayed the housing project had since been resolved.

“We have secured land in Manyenyoni where the 1,000 housing units will be constructed,” he said.

Construction of 11 modern markets is currently underway while procurement is ongoing for the remaining nine facilities. The government has allocated Sh2.2 billion for the projects.

“We want to provide Mama Mboga and other traders with clean and dignified trading spaces complete with water, electricity and digital hubs,” the President said.

The markets will also feature cold storage facilities and other amenities aimed at improving business operations.

On education, President Ruto said the government had increased the education budget by Sh80 billion, from Sh702 billion in the 2025/26 financial year to Sh784 billion in the 2026/27 financial year, to improve learning outcomes and expand access to education.

He said the government had recruited 100,000 teachers over the past three years and plans to hire an additional 24,000 this year.

“In four years, we will have recruited 124,000 teachers, five times more than previous administrations managed over a similar period,” he said.

On healthcare, the President said Sh2 billion had been disbursed to hospitals in Kitui County under the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme.

He noted that 31 million Kenyans had registered with SHA, up from eight million who were covered under the former National Health Insurance Fund.

In Kitui County, more than 537,000 residents have registered, representing nearly half of the county’s population.

“When you seek outpatient services in hospitals, you should not pay anything as long as you are registered with SHA because the government is covering the cost,” he said.

The President said the Broad-Based Government was established to promote inclusivity and ensure all regions benefit from national development programmes.

“As the people of Kitui and the larger Ukambani region, this government belongs to you just as it belongs to all Kenyans, and you will receive your fair share of development,” he said.

Leaders attending the event praised the President for extending development projects to all parts of the country regardless of political considerations.

Mwala MP Vincent Musau Kawaya said residents had come to appreciate the importance of working with the national government, while Kitui South MP Rachel Nyamai commended the administration for not sidelining the region.

Former Kitui Senator David Musila said the government had disproved claims that development would only be directed to regions that supported it politically.

Earlier, President Ruto inspected the ongoing construction of the 25-kilometre Chuluni-Zombe Road in Kitui East Constituency, which was launched in November 2025 and is expected to be completed in June 2027.

The road is expected to improve connectivity between Chuluni, Zombe and Kitui Town, boosting trade, incomes and employment opportunities.

The government is currently implementing 250 kilometres of road projects across Kitui County at a cost of Sh5.5 billion.

Other road projects planned or under construction in the Ukambani region include the Emali-Ukia Road, Kyuso-Tseikuru Road, Ikutha-Mutha-Mutomo Road, Kivandini-Miseleni Road, Kwa Siku-Mbondoni Road and the Kamuwongo-Kandwia Road.

Construction of the Sh165 million Enziu Bridge in Kitui County is also nearing completion.

The President also toured the construction site of the Zombe Modern Market, whose construction began in March 2025 and is scheduled for completion in December this year.