Ruto Urges Kenyans to Reject Divisive Politics as Government Accelerates Development Projects in Kitui

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 11 – President William Ruto has urged Kenyans to reject leaders promoting divisive politics, saying national unity is essential for the country to achieve its development goals.

Speaking during an inspection tour of the Chuluni-Zombe Road project in Kitui County, the President said politics based on division and exclusion only serve to undermine progress and economic transformation.

He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to ensuring development projects are distributed fairly across the country without discrimination.

“We are committed to taking development to every part of Kenya without any form of discrimination,” President Ruto said.

The Head of State announced that the 25-kilometre Chuluni-Zombe Road, whose construction began in November 2025, will now be completed ahead of schedule after he directed the contractor to fast-track the works.

The project had initially been scheduled for completion in December 2027 but is now expected to be finished earlier.

Once completed, the road is expected to improve connectivity and ease the movement of people and goods between Chuluni, Zombe and Kitui Town, opening up markets and boosting trade, employment and livelihoods in the region.

President Ruto noted that the government is currently constructing 250 kilometres of roads across Kitui County as part of wider infrastructure investments aimed at improving accessibility and stimulating economic growth.

Nationally, he said, the government is implementing the construction of 6,000 kilometres of new roads under a strategic infrastructure programme designed to connect communities, reduce transport costs and enhance business opportunities.

The President also reaffirmed his commitment to delivering transformative projects in Kitui County, including affordable housing programmes and modern market facilities.

“We are building roads, affordable housing and markets here in Kitui because every part of Kenya deserves development,” he said.

He added that the era of politics centred on marginalisation and exclusion was over, stressing that the government’s focus is now on equitable development across all regions.

During the tour, President Ruto also inspected the ongoing construction of the Zombe Modern Market, a project that commenced in March 2026 and is expected to be completed by December this year.

On education, the President said the government has recruited 100,000 teachers and constructed an additional 23,000 classrooms over the past three years to improve access to quality education across the country.

He further highlighted progress in the health sector through the implementation of the Social Health Authority programme, urging more Kenyans to register for health coverage.

“We are improving healthcare through the Social Health Authority. Every Kenyan should register so that the government can effectively plan for health facilities, medicines and services,” he said.

President Ruto is expected to continue his development tour of Kitui County on Sunday, where he will attend a church service at ACK St. Martins in Kitui Town.