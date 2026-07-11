Broad-Based Leaders Rally Support for Unity and President Ruto in Narok

NAROK, Kenya, Jul 11 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and President William Ruto’s aide Farouk Kibet on Saturday led a delegation of leaders in calling for national unity and support for President William Ruto’s re-election during a women empowerment fundraiser in Narok North Constituency.

The leaders used the event to rally support for the broad-based government while urging Kenyans to reject divisive politics and embrace issue-based leadership ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Addressing residents, Farouk Kibet cautioned politicians against promoting tribal divisions, saying the country’s stability and development depend on national cohesion and peaceful coexistence.

He urged leaders seeking elective office to focus on presenting their development agenda rather than mobilising support along ethnic lines.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula echoed the sentiments, calling on Kenyans to reject leaders who thrive on division and tribal rhetoric.

He said Kenya’s progress can only be achieved through unity and collaboration among communities.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot criticised politicians who previously advanced the “shares” narrative, arguing that some had since changed their position and were now seeking support from the same groups they had earlier alienated.

According to Cheruiyot, such shifts raise questions about the consistency and credibility of leaders seeking national office.

Teso North MP Oku Kaunya reaffirmed his support for the broad-based government and pledged to back President William Ruto’s re-election bid in 2027.

Kaunya noted that he had previously supported opposition leader Raila Odinga before the formation of the broad-based political arrangement.

Aldai MP Maryanne Kaitany highlighted development projects undertaken by the Kenya Kwanza administration and urged the Maa community to support President Ruto for a second term.

Narok Woman Representative Rebecca Tonkei said continued support for the President would accelerate implementation of key infrastructure and economic projects in the region.

She cited the proposed Standard Gauge Railway extension, expansion of affordable housing projects, development of Narok Airport and other government initiatives as projects expected to transform livelihoods and boost regional growth.

The Narok meeting comes amid intensified political mobilisation across the country as leaders position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election, with the broad-based alliance seeking to consolidate support in key voting blocs across the Rift Valley and beyond.