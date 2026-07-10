Africa Cancer Foundation Launches Endowment Drive To Expand Early Cancer Detection Across Kenya

NAIROBI,Kenya, Jul 10- Africa Cancer Foundation (ACF) has launched an ambitious endowment campaign aimed at strengthening Kenya’s fight against cancer, setting a target of raising between Sh15 million and Sh30 million as the first step toward building a US$100 million Endowment Fund to finance long-term cancer prevention, early detection and patient support programmes.

The fundraising drive was unveiled on Friday during the Foundation’s 15th anniversary brunch in Nairobi under the theme “Own Your Cancer Story,” bringing together healthcare professionals, cancer survivors, policymakers, donors and development partners to rally support for sustainable cancer care.

ACF Chairperson Prof. Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o said the Foundation’s next phase will focus on ensuring that financial constraints do not stand in the way of early diagnosis and treatment, particularly for vulnerable communities.

“For 15 years, we have pursued a simple but urgent mission: advocacy that changes systems and service that touches lives. As we mark this milestone under the theme ‘Own Your Cancer Story’, Kenya must invest more in awareness, screening and early detection, because when cancer is found early, lives can be saved and hope can be delivered on time,” he said.

Speaking as a prostate cancer survivor, Prof. Nyong’o said ACF was established to ensure that Kenyans, especially those in underserved areas, are not left to confront cancer without access to information, specialists or financial support.

He noted that despite progress made in cancer care, thousands of families continue to face the disease every year, making stronger public awareness campaigns, timely screening and effective referral systems increasingly urgent.

To demonstrate its commitment to taking services closer to communities, ACF deployed its Clinic on Wheels, a mobile screening unit funded by the Tiba Foundation.

The clinic offered breast and cervical cancer screening for women, prostate cancer screening for men aged 40 years and above, HPV testing and ultrasound services during the anniversary event.

Consultant Medical Oncologist and President of the Kenya Society of Haematology and Oncology, Dr. Gladwell Kiarie, said early diagnosis remains one of the most effective ways of reducing cancer-related deaths.

“Early detection changes the course of cancer care. When cancer is found early, treatment is simpler, outcomes are better and lives are saved,” she said.

Dr. Kiarie added that partnerships between government, healthcare providers, civil society and the private sector are essential to ensure quality cancer services reach communities with limited access.

“Cancer care is a shared responsibility, and stronger partnerships are essential to ensure no Kenyan is left behind because of where they live or what they can afford,” she said.

Funds raised through the Endowment Campaign will finance community screening programmes, public awareness initiatives, volunteer training and patient referral services, with the Foundation appealing to corporate organisations, philanthropists and institutions to invest in a sustainable national cancer response.

The anniversary celebrations also recognised survivors, volunteers, staff and long-serving partners who have contributed to ACF’s work over the past 15 years.

Tiba Foundation received the Strategic Partner of the Year Award for supporting the Foundation through the donation of the Clinic on Wheels and an ultrasound machine.

Since its establishment in 2011, ACF says it has screened more than 35,000 women and men for breast, cervical and prostate cancer across 27 counties, while supporting the establishment of 19 EMPOWER Clinics in 18 counties to improve access to cancer screening and early diagnosis.

The Foundation said it will now focus on expanding those gains through its endowment initiative, with the goal of ensuring cancer is detected earlier, discussed more openly and managed through stronger collaboration between communities, healthcare providers, government and development partners.