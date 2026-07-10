NG-CDF Official, Contractor Convicted in Ksh19 Million Tender Fraud

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – Malindi court has found a senior National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) official and a private contractor guilty over procurement irregularities.

The Malindi Chief Magistrate’s Court convicted Wachu Omar Abdallah, the NG-CDF Malindi Fund Account Manager, for unlawfully awarding a Ksh19 million contract for the construction of the Malindi Sub-County Education Office Block without complying with procurement requirements.

The court also convicted a director of Multserve Contractors Limited, for forging tender documents, including academic and financial records, before submitting them to secure the contract.

Chief Magistrate John N. Muniu ruled that the prosecution had presented compelling evidence through more than 10 witnesses and found the defence case lacked merit.

Abdallah was fined Ksh400,000 or face a six-year jail term, while Wanje was fined Ksh200,000 on each of four counts or serve concurrent two-year prison terms in default.

The court allowed both convicts 14 days to file appeals against the judgment.