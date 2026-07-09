Gachagua Ally Ndegwa Njiru Walks Free After Arrest Linked to Stalled Vehicle

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 9 – Lawyer Ndegwa Njiru has been released from police custody after he was arrested after his vehicle allegedly broke down on Thika Highway, an incident he says resulted in accusations of obstructing traffic.

Posting on X, Njiru said officers from Kasarani Police Station arrested him but had not formally booked him at the time.

“How can the driver of a vehicle that has stalled as a result of consuming contaminated diesel be charged with offense of of of obstruction? That is what I wanted to know.”

“Number two, when we entered the police station, they tried to solicit for some money from me asking for about 20,000 and I refused. So the failure to pay them, to bribe them with 20,000 of course the orders from above are those that approved me here,” he said.

Njiru, who is a key ally of the DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua, later stated that he had been moved to the Milimani Law Courts holding cells despite the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions allegedly declining to approve charges against him.

Former Law Society of Kenya President Nelson Havi termed his detention politically motivated.

“We’re (advocates) being targeted because we as advocates are in the forefront of advocating for good governance, defending the rights of all Kenyans. No other profession in this country gets targeted as advocates. Why? Because we do that which is good for the Kenyan public.”

“Lawyer Njiru will not be arraigned and will not be charged. There’s been a fundamental breach of his rights and freedoms which will be pursued. I don’t know who the officer behind this nefarious act was. We’re coming for you personally. It will not come from the government coffers, you will pay from your own pocket,” Havi stated.