LSK demands multi-agency probe into the death of KFS Manager

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 8 – The Law Society of Kenya has called for the immediate establishment of a high-level, multi-agency team to investigate the death of Kenya Forest Service Legal Services Manager Esther Wairimu Keige.

LSK President Charles Kanjama said the team should comprise the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other relevant agencies to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, identify those responsible, and determine whether others may have orchestrated the crime.

“The LSK demands immediate establishment of a high-level, multi-agency investigative team comprising the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and other relevant agencies to investigate the deaths, identify the causes, any perpetrators, collaborators, and other persons who may have orchestrated these crimes.”

A comprehensive forensic audit of all contested land acquisition, leasing, and alienation matters over the past 12 months to establish whether Advocate Esther Wairimu-Keige’s death was connected to the discharge of her official duties and to identify any persons or entities that may have benefited,” the LSK said.

Kanjama also called for a comprehensive forensic audit of all disputed land acquisition, leasing and alienation matters handled over the past 12 months to determine whether Wairimu’s death was linked to her official duties.

“Immediate security interventions and institutional protection for Advocates serving in public institutions and regulatory bodies whose work exposes them to threats from criminal syndicates, corrupt networks, and other unlawful actors,” the LSK President stated.