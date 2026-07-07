Orengo Links Saba Saba Legacy to Fight Against Unexplained Wealth

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Siaya Governor James Orengo has used the Saba Saba commemoration to renew calls for greater accountability in public office, urging authorities to investigate the source of multi million-shilling donations by State officers.

The de facto Linda Mwananchi Leader said the values that inspired the 1990 pro-democracy movement demand transparency, respect for the rule of law and responsible leadership.

He expressed concern over what he described as increasing displays of wealth by public officials at fundraising events, saying such actions raise legitimate questions about the source of the money.

The governor urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct lifestyle audits where necessary and insisted that all public officials must remain accountable to Kenyans.

“Where State officers repeatedly make donations that appear completely disproportionate to their known lawful income, institutions like the EACC must initiate immediate lifestyle audits. This is a requirement under the Leadership and Integrity Act, 2012, and the Public Officer Ethics Act, 2003,” Orengo said.

He called for stricter enforcement of Chapter Six of the Constitution, mandatory lifestyle audits for officials whose spending appears inconsistent with their known income, and full disclosure of the sources of large donations.

Orengo maintained that honouring the legacy of Saba Saba requires protecting public resources and strengthening institutions tasked with fighting corruption.

“The heroes of Saba Saba did not fight for a country where public office would become a gateway to overnight, unaccountable wealth. They fought for a transparent, just, and equitable society. Demanding accountability today is the highest form of honoring their sacrifice,” the Siaya Governor said.