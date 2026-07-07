Karua accuses government of undermining Saba Saba protests with security blockades

KISII, Kenya, Jul 7 — People’s Liberation Party (PLP) leader Martha Karua on Monday accused the government of violating constitutional freedoms by blocking Saba Saba demonstrations through extensive security deployments and roadblocks, saying the anniversary should be marked peacefully in honour of Kenya’s pro-democracy struggle.

Speaking during the opening of the PLP’s Kisii branch office, Karua said the heavy police presence and restrictions witnessed in Nairobi and other parts of the country undermined the spirit of Saba Saba, which commemorates the July 7, 1990 protests that helped usher in multiparty democracy and eventually paved the way for the 2010 Constitution.

“We remember those who shed blood. Others were beaten and arrested. We came so near yet remained so far. It is their footsteps that gave us the 2010 Constitution, and it is a shame to see blockades erected to deny Kenyans their rights,” she said.

Her remarks came as police sealed off Parliament Buildings, mounted checkpoints across Nairobi and intensified screening at major entry points into the Central Business District.

Police said the measures were necessary to prevent a repeat of violence and disruption witnessed during previous Saba Saba commemorations.

The National Police Service had announced on Monday that enhanced checkpoints would be established across the capital to regulate both vehicular and pedestrian movement.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud warned that any unauthorised gathering would be treated as an unlawful assembly.

Despite the security operation, organisers maintained the demonstrations were lawful, insisting they had notified police within the timelines required under the Public Order Act and intended to present a petition to Parliament on governance, alleged extrajudicial killings, enforced disappearances and accountability.

Karua also condemned the growing use of criminal gangs in political activities, urging both government and opposition leaders to stop recruiting youths to disrupt political events.

“We will campaign peacefully and sell our agenda to the people of Kenya. It is the people who will choose their leaders. Let us not force leaders on Kenyans,” she said.

She further criticised the violence witnessed on Friday in Keumbu, Kisii County, where the Linda Mwananchi opposition convoy was allegedly attacked by stone-throwing youths, an incident that left one person dead and several others injured.

The attack prompted Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, former Chief Justice David Maraga and other opposition leaders to accuse organised gangs of attempting to disrupt the coalition’s rally.

Seven suspects arrested over the incident were later released on police bond after their scheduled plea was delayed when court files went missing.

Karua said those responsible for political violence should be held accountable, warning that intimidation and the use of goons had no place in a democratic society.

Her remarks come as political tensions continue to build ahead of the 2027 General Election, with both the Kenya Kwanza administration and opposition leaders trading accusations over the handling of demonstrations, political freedoms and public security.