Kindiki Says Talanta Sports City Near Completion as Kenya Expands Stadium Projects

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced that the 60,000-seater Talanta Sports City along Ngong Road in Nairobi is nearing completion, describing the facility as a major milestone in Kenya’s sports infrastructure development.

In a statement, Kindiki said the stadium would become the first international-standard sports facility to be constructed in the country since the completion of Moi International Sports Centre in 1987.

The Deputy President praised the progress made at the site, noting that the efficiency in completing the project on schedule had been enhanced through supervision by personnel from the Kenya Defence Forces and the adoption of a 24-hour work schedule.

“Awesome in size and beautiful to behold, this is the first international stadium to be built in this country since the completion of Kasarani Stadium in 1987, thirty-nine years ago,” Kindiki stated.

During the inspection tour, he interacted with workers at the construction site and commended them for their contribution to nation-building through their labour and dedication.

Kindiki further revealed that the government is currently constructing 31 other stadia across the country, describing the initiative as the most extensive sports development programme ever undertaken in Kenya.

The Talanta Sports City project is expected to play a significant role in boosting Kenya’s capacity to host international sporting events while nurturing local talent and expanding sports infrastructure nationwide.

“Talanta ni Faya sana, pongezi Rais!” Kindiki said.