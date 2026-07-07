Court Closes Miscellaneous File in Princess Halima Gadget Seizure Case

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – Social media personality Halima Ngachia, widely known online as “Princess Halima,” appeared before a magistrate’s court as investigators sought more time to analyze electronic devices confiscated during ongoing investigations.

State investigators informed the court that forensic analysis of the seized gadgets had not been finalized and asked for an extension to allow completion of the examination process.

Ngachia’s legal team strongly opposed the request, maintaining that the electronic devices were taken illegally and without the authority of a court-issued search warrant.

The defence argued that due process was not followed during the seizure, adding that the issues previously handled by the High Court focused on the legality of custodial orders, while the current proceedings before the magistrate dealt specifically with the confiscation of the gadgets.

Prosecutors, however, insisted that terminating the miscellaneous application at this stage would interfere with active investigations.

Ngachia has not been formally charged with any offence.

Following submissions from both sides, the magistrate directed that the miscellaneous application file be closed.