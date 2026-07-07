Nairobi Braces for Saba Saba as Police Tighten Security

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 7 – The National Police Service has announced enhanced security measures across Nairobi, including the installation of police checkpoints on major roads, ahead of the annual Saba Saba commemoration.

Nairobi Police Commander Issa Mohamud said the measures were informed by previous experiences where some participants engaged in acts that breached the peace and disrupted normal business operations during the July 7 demonstrations.

“There will be restricted areas like parliament definitely will be resoluted because we don’t want intruders just to go there and and cause chaos for public transport. Yes, they can do their businesses but we let them uh in after our screening,” the Police boss said.

The annual Saba Saba commemoration, held every July 7, marks the historic pro-democracy movement that pushed for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in Kenya.

Various civil society groups have vowed to stage a peaceful procession to Parliament Buildings to present a petition on governance and economic issues.

“Kenyans from all walks of life will commemorate Saba Saba Day, a historical milestone in the struggle of democracy, constitutionalism and accountable governance,” Elisha Ochieng said.

“We want to take a petition to parliament not just because of police brutality and extra judicial killing, but we want to take this course further so that we can have a nation that everyone can enjoy living in,” Dancun Ndegwa added.