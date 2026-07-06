‘Don’t Tell Us You’re Fighting Goonism If Zaheer Isn’t Arrested and Charged,’ Khalwale Tells Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 — Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has challenged President William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure equal application of the law following the summoning of Nyaribari Chache MP Zaheer Jhanda over the deadly violence that disrupted the Linda Mwananchi political convoy in Kisii.

In a statement, Khalwale warned that the government’s commitment to ending political violence would lose credibility if the legislator is not arrested and charged should investigations establish criminal culpability.

“Dear Mr President, H.E. William Ruto, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, if this MP is not arrested and charged in court, then please don’t you ever tell us anything about your commitment to fighting goons and goonism. You are watching as Kenya slides into a very dangerous and precarious political security precipice,” Khalwale said.

His remarks come after the National Police Service announced that MP Zaheer Jhanda had been summoned to appear before detectives at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Kisii Central as part of ongoing investigations into the violent attack on a political convoy along the Kisii–Keroka Road.

The violence erupted on July 3 at Keumbu, where supporters associated with the Linda Mwananchi movement were travelling to a political rally in Keroka when they were attacked.

One person was killed following the incident, while several others sustained injuries and multiple vehicles were damaged.

Police say investigations have since intensified, with four more suspects arrested, bringing the total number of people in custody to seven.

Detectives have been relying on video footage, witness statements and intelligence to identify those believed to have planned and executed the attack.

Authorities have not disclosed the specific nature of MP Jhanda’s alleged involvement, maintaining that investigations are ongoing.

The National Police Service has vowed to pursue all those linked to the violence, insisting that political intolerance has no place in a democratic society and that anyone found culpable will face the criminal justice system, regardless of their social or political status.

“The National Police Service remains resolute in its commitment to protecting lives and property and will continue to take decisive action against anyone who threatens public safety or disrupts public order,” the Service said.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja has also directed the Internal Affairs Unit to independently review the police response to the incident and recommend any disciplinary or operational action where necessary.

Police have appealed to members of the public to continue sharing information that may assist investigators in identifying additional suspects, assuring that all information provided will be treated confidentially.





