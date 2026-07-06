Police Kill Four Suspected Robbers in Eldoret Shootout, Hunt Two Escapees

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – Four suspected armed robbers were shot dead, and two others escaped with gunshot wounds after a fierce exchange of fire with police during a late-night operation in Uasin Gishu County on Monday.

The National Police Service (NPS) says the incident occurred shortly after midnight along the Eldoret–Kiplombe Road after officers on routine patrol received intelligence that six armed men dressed in military-style clothing were robbing members of the public.

Police officers rushed to Greenfield Junction, where they encountered six individuals matching the description provided.

The officers ordered the suspects to stop and identify themselves, but the group allegedly ignored the commands and opened fire, triggering a gun battle.

“The officers responded decisively to the imminent threat, engaging the armed suspects in a shootout. As a result, four suspects were fatally wounded, while two others fled the scene,” NPS said.

A multi-agency manhunt has since been launched to trace and arrest the escapees.

Investigators believe the gang is responsible for a series of armed robberies that have terrorised residents across the North Rift region, including in Eldoret, Kitale, Kapenguria, Nandi and Marakwet.

A search of the scene yielded several items believed to have been used in criminal activities.

Officers recovered a loaded pistol, a wedge mallet and wedge chisel commonly used for forced entry, five mobile phones, manila ropes, four identification cards and an undisclosed amount of cash.

The operation marks one of the latest police offensives targeting armed criminal gangs operating across the region amid heightened security operations against violent crime.

In a statement, the NPS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property through intelligence-led operations and sustained patrols.

Police have urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue sharing timely information that can assist security agencies in preventing crime and apprehending suspects, assuring residents that all reports will be handled appropriately as investigations continue.