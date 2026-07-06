Sifuna, Natembeya Hold 10-Hour Meeting in Kitale, Agree to Form United Front Ahead of 2027

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya held a lengthy political meeting in Kitale lasting nearly 10 hours, emerging with a commitment to work together ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The closed-door talks, held in Kitale town, have sparked speculation about possible political realignments and coalition-building efforts as leaders begin positioning themselves for the next electoral cycle.

The two leaders agreed on the need to establish a united political front aimed at strengthening opposition politics and expanding regional influence ahead of the 2027 polls.

The meeting comes at a time when political activity across the country is intensifying, with various leaders holding consultations and exploring potential alliances ahead of the next General Election.

The engagement between Sifuna and Natembeya signals growing efforts among opposition figures to consolidate support and build strategic partnerships capable of reshaping Kenya’s political landscape.

While details of the discussions remained limited, the talks are understood to have focused on national politics, regional unity, governance, and the future direction of opposition leadership in the country.

The development is likely to fuel debate over emerging political formations, particularly in Western Kenya and other regions considered key battlegrounds in the 2027 elections.

Natembeya has in recent months become increasingly vocal on national governance issues, while Sifuna remains one of the most prominent opposition voices within the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM).

Political analysts say the meeting could mark the beginning of broader consultations among leaders seeking to influence the direction of national politics ahead of 2027.

The announcement of a united front is expected to heighten interest in possible opposition cooperation amid shifting alliances and growing political competition.

Although neither leader publicly disclosed the finer details of their agreement, the meeting is already being viewed as an important political signal as succession politics and coalition talks gather momentum across the country.