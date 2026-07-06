Widowers of Female MPs to Receive Spousal Pension Under New Law

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 6 – President William Ruto has assented to the Parliamentary Pensions (Amendment) Act, which provides female Members of Parliament with the same pension, gratuity and dependent coverage as their male counterparts.

The law also extends pension rights to widowers and children of deceased female MPs.

Under the Act, the widower of a deceased female MP is legally entitled to receive a spousal pension.

“His Excellency, the 1983 Act also did not recognize widowers in case of death of a member of parliament even though the practice does recognize widowers. So this bill now brings that into currency that widowers will now benefit from the pension estate of a deceased female Member of Parliament,” Clerk of the National Assembly Samuel Njoroge said.

A key provision allows Members of Parliament to choose between receiving a pension or a gratuity at the end of their term. Under the new framework, only MPs who opt for a pension will have pension contributions deducted from their salaries.

Other amendments provide for pension payments to MPs forced to retire on grounds of ill health and increase benefits for the families of deceased legislators.

Legal representatives of MPs who die before serving for 12 months will be entitled to one full year’s salary, while provisions have also been expanded to cover both widows and widowers.

Njoroge said the new law amends the Parliamentary Pensions Act (Cap. 196) to recognize Kenya’s bicameral Parliament, ensuring its provisions apply to both members of the National Assembly and the Senate.

The Act also introduces gratuity payments for legislators who serve a single parliamentary term, in line with recommendations by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), which is constitutionally mandated to determine the remuneration and benefits of state officers.

The legislation further restructures the Pensions Management Committee and the Pensions Tribunal to ensure representation from both Houses of Parliament.