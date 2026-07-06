LSK Demands Swift, Impartial Probe After Advocate Found Murdered Outside Athi River Home

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 6 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has called for a swift, thorough and impartial investigation into the murder of advocate Edward Muthee Kariuki, who was found dead outside his residence in Athi River on Sunday.

In a statement issued Monday, LSK described the killing as a devastating loss to the legal profession and urged investigating agencies to move with speed to establish the circumstances surrounding the advocate’s death and bring those responsible to justice.

Muthee, who practised under the firm Edward Kariuki Law Advocates with offices along Kiambu Road, was found murdered outside his home on July 5.

The Society said the incident not only represents a personal tragedy for the deceased’s family and colleagues but also raises broader concerns about the safety and security of legal practitioners.

“This heinous incident is a dark moment for the legal profession and the nation at large and casts a grim shadow on the state’s duty to protect the lives of its citizens,” LSK said.

The Society extended its condolences to Muthee’s family, friends, colleagues and the wider legal fraternity as they mourn his untimely death.

LSK revealed that its Lawyer-Police Liaison Committee is already in contact with the advocate’s family and is actively engaging investigative agencies to monitor progress in the case.

The lawyers’ body pledged to remain closely involved in the investigations, saying it would pursue all necessary legal, institutional and advocacy measures to ensure accountability.

“The Society reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring that the truth surrounding this tragic incident is established and that those responsible are held fully accountable,” the statement said.

LSK further assured members of the public and the legal fraternity that it would continue providing updates as investigations progress.

The Society urged investigators to conduct a comprehensive, expeditious and impartial inquiry while appealing to anyone with information that could assist the investigation to come forward and cooperate with authorities.

LSK President Charles Kanjama reaffirmed the Society’s commitment to safeguarding advocates and ensuring that justice is served.

The circumstances surrounding Muthee’s killing remain under investigation, with detectives yet to disclose a possible motive or identify any suspects.