Police Tighten Nairobi Security With Checkpoints Ahead of Defiant Saba Saba Protests

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6 — Police will mount enhanced checkpoints across Nairobi on Tuesday in a major security operation ahead of planned Saba Saba demonstrations, even as activists insist they will proceed with the protests despite warnings that any gathering will be treated as unlawful.

In a statement issued Monday, the National Police Service (NPS) announced that security officers will establish checkpoints on various roads across the city to regulate the movement of people and vehicles, citing the need to prevent a repeat of previous incidents of violence and disruption associated with the annual Saba Saba commemorations.

“The National Police Service wishes to inform all members of the public that, in light of past experience during the Saba Saba commemoration, some members of the public have caused breaches of the peace, thereby interfering with the normal conduct of business for those not participating in the demonstrations,” the statement said.

The service said the checkpoints were intended to maintain public order and urged Kenyans to cooperate with officers.

“As a security measure, there will be enhanced police checkpoints on various roads within Nairobi city tomorrow, July 7, 2026, to control both human and vehicular movement,” NPS said.

Police further warned that anyone engaging in unlawful activities would face legal action.

“Members of the public are urged to obey and cooperate with the National Police Service to ensure that peace and order prevail. Any unlawful acts shall be met with the full force of the law,” the statement added.

The announcement came as organisers of the Saba Saba demonstrations reaffirmed plans to march in Nairobi, saying the protests would go ahead despite police objections.

Activist Elisha Ochieng said the demonstrations are intended to commemorate the country’s democratic struggle while pressing Parliament and the government to address growing public concerns.

“Tomorrow Kenyans from all walks of life will commemorate Saba Saba, a historic milestone in the struggle for democracy, constitutionalism and accountable governance,” he said.

The organisers say they are demanding action on issues including alleged abductions, accountability for victims of last year’s protests and broader governance concerns.

They also maintain they submitted the legally required notification to police within the stipulated timelines.

Another organiser, Francis Owino, insisted law enforcement had been formally notified of the planned procession.

Police, however, dispute that claim.

Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud warned that authorities had not approved any demonstration and cautioned against public gatherings.

“If you gather tomorrow anywhere, we will treat it as an unlawful assembly and we will deal with it,” Mohamud said.

The security measures come against the backdrop of last year’s Saba Saba protests, when businesses across Nairobi and several other towns shut their doors over fears of violence, looting and vandalism.

Commercial establishments throughout Nairobi’s Central Business District, Pipeline, Githurai and Mlolongo remained closed during the 2025 protests, while some businesses along Thika Road suspended operations following a security advisory.

Similar shutdowns were reported in Nyeri, Limuru and Nakuru as traders sought to protect their businesses.

Authorities have since maintained heightened vigilance during major demonstrations, with increased deployment of police in Nairobi and other urban centres.

Saba Saba, in Kenya commemorates the landmark July 7, 1990 pro-democracy protests that challenged one-party rule and paved the way for the reintroduction of multiparty democracy in Kenya.

The anniversary has increasingly become a platform for citizens to press for political reforms, accountability and constitutional governance.