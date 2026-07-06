‘Why Harambee Stars can reach 2030 World Cup,’ ex-skipper Wanyama explains

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 6, 2026 – Despite the quality on display at the ongoing Fifa World Cup, former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama believes Kenya are not too far off from a debut appearance at the global showpiece.

Wanyama is unwavering in his conviction that the national team will qualify for the next edition in Spain, Morocco and Portugal.

“I think it is realistic…the time to start is now. We have the facilities and everything to ensure we perform at the top level. We have talented players, all we need is to sharpen them by developing youth structures that enable them transition to the top,” he said.

Kenya is yet to have a whiff of qualifying for the World Cup; the closest they came was in 1997 when they ground out a number of impressive results in the qualifiers.

A 1-1 draw against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in Nairobi, coupled with home and away wins over Burkina Faso.,

However, a 3-0 loss to Nigeria away, and home and away defeats by Guinea put paid to their hopes — in the end falling just three points shy of qualification.

One team that is slowly becoming a regular at the World Cup is the national girls under 17 side, which are on the cusp of a second ever appearance at this level of competition.

The Junior Starlets need only avoid defeat against South Africa’s Bantwana in their return leg of the final round of qualifier in Nairobi on Sunday.

Coach Mildred Cheche’s charges boast a 2-0 advantage from the first leg in Pretoria, last Saturday, a huge result that put them 90 minutes away from glory.

Wanyama saluted the team for their exploits, noting that they are evidence that Kenya is a goldmine of footballing jewels.

“We have seen what our girls did in South Africa. They play the return leg this Sunday and they will need all the support to ensure they qualify. They are a good team and have been at the World Cup before. They show that it can be done,” the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder observed.

Wanyama is set to launch his Victor Wanyama Academy in Nairobi at the end of July, in what is a continuation of a bigger project back in Busia.

Although details are scanty, Wanyama said the academy will not only focus on honing the football talents of youngsters but also impart them with life skills such that they can pursue other related careers, such as punditry and football analysis.

Additionally, the academy will fly in international coaches to train local coaches as well as referees.

The initiative is among many that will arise out of Wanyama’s newfound partnership with betting firm 22 Bet — a two-year deal that was inked on Monday afternoon.