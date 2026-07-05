Njoroge Kibugu claims statement win at fourth leg of PGK Equator Tour

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 5, 2026 – Muthaiga’s Njoroge Kibugu claimed victory at the fourth leg of the ongoing PGK Equator Tour after producing a superb four-round total of 269 (15-under-par) at Nyali Golf & Country Club in Mombasa.

Njoroge outplayed a strong field of 49 golfers to secure the title.

The win in Nyali saw Njoroge climb to seventh on the PGK Equator Tour Order of Merit with 1,290 points.

Safaricom-backed Samuel Njoroge continues to lead the standings with 2,377 points, followed by Dismas Indiza on 1,890 points and Greg Snow in third with 1,720 points.

“It was a great tournament, and I am pleased with how I played. The competition was very tough, and I am delighted to come away with the win. This victory gives me confidence heading into the next leg of the tour, and I hope to maintain this momentum and continue competing at a high level,” Njoroge said.

Greg Snow finished runner-up on a four-round total of 279 (5-under-par), while Daniel Nduva claimed third place after returning an aggregate score of 280 (4-under-par).

Rounding out the top 10 were Malik Taimur (282), Safaricom-sponsored players Mutahi Kibugu (284), and Samuel Njoroge (286), David Wakhu and Edwin Mudanyi, who tied for seventh on 287, while Michael Karanga and Isaiah Otuke shared ninth place after finishing on 288.

With four legs now completed, the PGK Equator Tour moves to Ruiru Sports Club for the fifth event of the season, where players will continue battling for valuable Order of Merit points in the race for qualification to the 2027 Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games.