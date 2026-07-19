Golf Park to Glory: Wakhu rules Ruiru greens to win PGK Equator Tour fifth leg

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 19, 2026 – David Wakhu of Golf Park emerged victorious at the fifth leg of the PGK Equator Tour, held at Ruiru Sports Club on Sunday.

Wakhu carded a four-round total of 274 (-10) to clinch the title, finishing ahead of a competitive field of 50 players.

The Golf Park player has enjoyed an impressive run of form this season and currently sits fifth on the Order of Merit standings with 1800 points.

“Compared to last season, this year has been much better for me. I have continued to work hard and stay focused on competing at the highest level. The Ruiru leg was quite challenging because everyone was fighting for the top spot but I am really happy to come away with the win.” Wakhu said.

He added: “I put a lot of work into my game in preparation for this tournament, and I am glad it paid off. I would like to thank my team for their unwavering support, and I hope to maintain this momentum throughout the rest of the season.”

Greg Snow of Muthaiga Golf Club finished second after returning a four-round total of 275 (-9), while Safaricom-sponsored golfer Samuel Chege continued his impressive campaign by sharing third place with John Lejirma on 277 (-7).

Dismas Indiza finished fifth on 279 (-5), while Mohit Mediratta and Malik Taimur shared sixth place on 280 (-4). Mutahi Kibugu finished eighth on 283 (-1), while Michael Karanga and Jastas Madoya tied in the ninth place on 284 (par).

With the Ruiru leg concluded, the PGK Equator Tour now heads to Nakuru in two weeks’ time for the sixth leg, where players will continue their quest for valuable Order of Merit points as they chase qualification for the Magical Kenya Open and the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.