Chelsea step up interest in Palace’s Lacroix

LONDON, England, July 20, 2026 – Chelsea have accelerated their interest in defender Maxence Lacroix after a fresh round of talks with Crystal Palace.

The proposed deal is being handled by the ownership of both clubs, with the latest discussions described as positive.

Palace have been keen to offer Lacroix – who has three years to run on his existing deal – a new contract, but the player is keen for a new challenge.

It is understood The Eagles want a deal worth a minimum £60m for the 26-year-old and have started looking at potential replacements, with Ausburg’s Chrislain Matsima among the players monitored.

Lacroix has made 98 appearances for Palace since joining from Wolfsburg in a deal worth up to £18m in August 2024.

The centre-back, who played for France at the World Cup, has emerged as one of Chelsea’s key targets this summer as the club look to sign players with Premier League experience.

The west London club are also close to completing a £117m deal for Aston Villa attacker Morgan Rogers.

If Chelsea‘s move for Lacroix is successful, the future of Trevoh Chalobah, who has interest from Como, will come further into question.