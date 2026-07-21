Nairobi Governor Hopeful Pauline Njoroge Quits Jubilee, Signals Move to Linda Mwananchi Outfit

NAIROBI,Kenya July 21 – Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Pauline Njoroge has resigned from the Jubilee Party after 14 years, signalling that she is set to formally join the emerging Linda Mwananchi Party, a political outfit still linked to the opposition.

In a statement , Njoroge announced her resignation from both the Jubilee Party’s National Executive Committee, where she served as Deputy Organising Secretary, and from the party’s membership with immediate effect.

The communications strategist said her departure marked the end of a transformative political journey that began in 2012 when she joined The National Alliance (TNA) as Communications Manager before it merged with URP to form the Jubilee Party.

“Today, however, I believe the time has come to embrace a new chapter,” she said.

Njoroge expressed gratitude to former President Uhuru Kenyatta, describing him as more than a political leader.

“I am especially grateful to the Jubilee Party Leader, H.E. Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been more than a leader to me. He has been a mentor, a teacher and a political father,” she said, adding that he had entrusted her with responsibility and exposed her to leadership and governance experiences across Africa and beyond.

She said despite leaving Jubilee, Kenyatta would remain “a valued source of wisdom and counsel.”

Her resignation comes as political realignments gather pace ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Njoroge indicating she is preparing to throw her weight behind the Linda Mwananchi movement, which is in the process of transitioning into a political party.

Njoroge revealed that she has been part of the Linda Mwananchi movement since February and said she had become convinced that it offered the best platform to champion good governance, constitutionalism, accountability and servant leadership.

“Since February this year, I have had the privilege of being part of the Linda Mwananchi movement. Over the months, my conviction has only grown stronger that this movement represents an important platform for advancing the aspirations of our generation,” she said.

She added that her decision also aligns with the broader WANTAM campaign, which she described as “a call not simply for political transition, but for national renewal anchored in integrity, constitutionalism and people-centred leadership.”

The Nairobi governor hopeful said she had made the “difficult but deeply considered decision” to dedicate herself fully to the movement, bringing to a close what she termed a remarkable 14-year chapter in her political life.

“As one chapter closes, another begins. I step into it with optimism, renewed purpose and an unwavering belief that Kenya deserves leadership that listens, unites and puts citizens first,” she said.

Although she stopped short of formally announcing her membership in the Linda Mwananchi Party, Njoroge described the movement as more than a political vehicle, saying it is committed to standing with ordinary Kenyans, defending the rule of law, constitutionalism and human rights while promoting leadership founded on service, accountability and respect for citizens.

Her exit from Jubilee is expected to fuel speculation over her next political move as she positions herself for the Nairobi gubernatorial race under the banner of the opposition-aligned Linda Mwananchi Party, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming months.