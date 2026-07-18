NLP says Ol Kalou by-election result signals progress despite fourth-place finish

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 18 – The National Liberal Party (NLP) has described its performance in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election as an important milestone in its grassroots growth, despite its candidate finishing fourth in a race dominated by the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) and the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

NLP candidate Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka garnered 103 votes, placing the party ahead of the Party of National Unity (PNU), whose candidate secured 28 votes, but behind Jubilee, which finished third with 198 votes. Although the tally was modest, the party said it reflected steady progress as it continues rebuilding its national structures.

Speaking after the declaration of results, NLP Party Leader Augustus Muli said the by-election had evolved into a politically charged contest between the country’s two dominant camps, leaving little room for smaller parties to compete on policy platforms.

“This was a proxy war. Voters were choosing sides, not policy. But 103 Kenyans still chose liberal ideas. That is our foundation,” Muli said.

He argued that the outcome should be assessed against the backdrop of the party’s relatively recent reorganization, noting that NLP has been under his leadership for only two years.

“To be ranked alongside Jubilee and PNU is not easy. NLP is two years under my leadership. We showed up. We tried. Against all odds,” he said.

Muli noted that while Jubilee governed the country for a decade and PNU remains one of Kenya’s longest-established political parties, NLP is still rebuilding its structures and membership.

“Jubilee had 10 years in government. PNU has a national legacy. We have two years of rebuilding. From zero to 103. That is progress,” he added.

The Ol Kalou by-election was won by Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, who secured 35,440 votes to defeat UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah, who garnered 5,450 votes.

Jubilee’s Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa finished third with 198 votes, while Waithaka placed fourth with 103 votes.

Muli said the party would use the lessons from the by-election to strengthen its grassroots structures as it prepares for future electoral contests ahead of the 2027 General Election.