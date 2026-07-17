Senator Karen Nyamu Faces Legal Demand Over Alleged Sh500,000 Debt

NAIROBI, Kenya July 17 -UDA nominated Senator Karen Nyamu has been issued with a demand letter requiring her to settle an alleged Sh500,000 debt within 48 hours or face legal action.

The demand, dated July 17, 2026, was issued by lawyer Ojijo Senaji on behalf of businessman Wilson Owade, who claims he advanced the money to the senator on May 30, 2026, on humanitarian grounds.

According to the letter, the funds were allegedly requested to cater for several personal expenses, including what the claimant describes as a “master-class showbiz glam.”

The businessman, through his lawyer, alleges that despite repeated requests for repayment, the senator has failed to honour the debt. The letter further claims that attempts to recover the money were allegedly met with threats instead of a commitment to settle the amount.

The advocates have now demanded that Nyamu repay the Sh500,000 within 48 hours of receiving the notice, warning that failure to do so will leave their client with no option but to institute legal proceedings to recover the money.

While threatening court action, the lawyer says his client remains open to an out-of-court settlement, expressing hope that the dispute can be resolved amicably without the need for litigation.