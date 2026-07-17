Jubilee’s fall continues as party polls just 198 votes in Ol Kalou

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election has underscored the dramatic decline of the Jubilee Party in what was once its political heartland after the former ruling party secured just 198 votes, finishing a distant third in a contest dominated by the Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

Jubilee candidate Wilson Mwaniki Kigwa garnered only 198 votes, a stark contrast to the party’s dominance less than a decade ago when it swept the Mt. Kenya region and helped secure former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in the 2017 General Election.

The result marks another setback for a party that once enjoyed near-total dominance across Central Kenya but has steadily lost influence since the bitter split between Kenyatta and his then-deputy, President William Ruto, in the run-up to the 2022 General Election.

The by-election was won by DCP candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru, who garnered 35,440 votes, while UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah finished a distant second with 5,450 votes.

Beyond the top two candidates, the remaining parties struggled to make an impact. National Liberal Party (NLP) candidate Stephen Wanyoike Waithaka polled 103 votes, Progressive Movement (PM) candidate Timothy Kamau Kariuki received 51, PNU’s Edwin Kariiri Muchiri garnered 28, Federal Party of Kenya (FPK) candidate Abdifatah Hussein Abdullahi secured 19, Kenya Moja Movement (KMM) candidate Edward Mathenge Mwaniki polled 16, while People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate Rachael Wangui Njoroge finished last with 11 votes.

Formed in September 2016 through the merger of 11 political parties, including Uhuru Kenyatta’s The National Alliance (TNA) and William Ruto’s United Republican Party (URP), Jubilee quickly emerged as Kenya’s dominant political force.

The party formed the government after the 2017 General Election, commanded majorities in both Houses of Parliament and controlled virtually every elective seat across the Mt. Kenya region.

However, the relationship between Kenyatta and Ruto unraveled after the 2017 elections, triggering an internal power struggle that ultimately fractured Jubilee.

Ruto left the party ahead of the 2022 General Election to contest the presidency on the UDA ticket, carrying with him much of Jubilee’s traditional support base in the Mt. Kenya region.

Despite efforts to rebuild under Kenyatta’s leadership, with Secretary-General Moitalel Ole Kenta and deputy party leaders Jeremiah Kioni, Fred Matiang’i and Jimmie Angwenyi spearheading the revival campaign, the Ol Kalou outcome suggests the party remains a marginal player in the region where it once enjoyed overwhelming support.

The by-election, triggered by the death of former MP David Kiaraho, was widely viewed as the first major political test in the Mt. Kenya region since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto, with much of the contest centering on the emerging rivalry between DCP and UDA.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), Ol Kalou Constituency has 73,480 registered voters, with 41,656 ballots cast, representing a voter turnout of 56.7 percent.

The commission declared the election largely peaceful despite isolated security incidents reported during polling.