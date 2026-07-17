School bus crash kills at least 20 pupils in Uganda

KAMPALA, Uganda, Jul 17 — At least 20 schoolchildren and one adult have been killed after a bus carrying pupils on a study trip crashed in eastern Uganda, local officials say, in one of the country’s deadliest road accidents involving children in recent years.

Dozens of others, including school staff, were injured in the crash in Kapchorwa area on Thursday evening.

Preliminary investigations show the bus suffered a mechanical fault before the driver lost control on Chekwatit Hill, a stretch of road that has been the site of several serious crashes, according to local officials.

“The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road, struck a large stone along the roadside, and overturned,” police said.

The bus, carrying pupils from King David Junior School in Ndejje, crashed at about 20:00 local time (17:00 GMT) at Chekwatit village in Kawowo area, police said.

“Sadly, 20 children and 1 adult, who happens to be the founder and director, Mr Tadeo Ssekade, have gone to be with the Lord,” Minister of Local Government, Balaam Ateenyi Barugahara posted on X, while at the scene.

Videos shared by eyewitnesses showed the bus badly damaged, as local residents rushed to help the injured children.

The pupils were returning from a study tour, with local media reporting they had visited the Sipi Falls, a tourist area.

Uganda records thousands of road deaths every year, with speeding, poorly maintained vehicles and dangerous roads among the leading causes, according to traffic authorities.

The latest crash comes amid renewed concern over the safety of school transport after several serious bus accidents were reported in the country in recent weeks.