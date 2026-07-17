UDA stares at 2027 reset as Kindiki signals rethink after crushing Ol Kalou drubbing

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 17 – The ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) is facing mounting pressure to recalibrate its political strategy ahead of President William Ruto’s 2027 re-election bid after suffering a crushing defeat in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, a contest widely viewed as the clearest electoral test yet of the administration’s standing in the vote-rich Mt Kenya region.

The scale of Thursday’s loss—in which Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) candidate Sammy Douglas Kamau Waweru secured 35,440 votes against UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyagah’s 5,450—has triggered rare public introspection within the ruling party, with Deputy President Kithure Kindiki acknowledging the need for a strategic rethink through a series of increasingly reflective social media posts.

Hours after the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) declared the results, Kindiki posted a four-word message that quickly became the defining reaction from the ruling party.

“Back to the drawing board.”

The remark came shortly after another post in which he observed that it was “a good time to reengineer the game altogether,” signalling that the by-election had prompted more than just acceptance of defeat within UDA.

The Deputy President’s comments marked a notable shift from the confidence he projected as polling closed on Thursday, just an hour before formally conceding.

“Mbeere North: 1. Ol Kalou: 1. Final Match 10 Aug’ 2027,” he wrote, likening the two recent by-elections to the opening exchanges of a political contest that will ultimately be decided at the next General Election.

The Ol Kalou vote had evolved into one of the most politically consequential by-elections since the 2022 General Election, pitting President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza administration against forces aligned with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua in what both sides portrayed as a battle for the future of Mt Kenya politics.

Far beyond filling a vacant parliamentary seat, the contest became a referendum on the ruling coalition’s grip on one of Kenya’s most influential voting blocs following Gachagua’s dramatic fallout with President Ruto.

From confidence to concession

Kindiki’s social media posts traced the ruling party’s changing mood throughout the election.

Days before polling, he appeared to place the contest within the broader context of the 2027 General Election.

“Battles matter, but the war is everything,” he posted on July 15, two days after campaigns closed.

As voting ended on Thursday, he remained upbeat, referencing UDA’s earlier victory in the Mbeere North by-election while portraying Ol Kalou as only one round in a much longer contest.

“Mbeere North: 1. Ol Kalou: 1. Final Match 10 Aug’ 2027.”

However, as results streamed in showing DCP’s Waweru opening an unassailable lead, the Deputy President struck a markedly different tone.

Even before the IEBC formally declared the winner, Kindiki congratulated Waweru while praising UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah for conducting what he described as “a mature, issue-based campaign devoid of insults.”

“Congratulations Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau on your imminent victory. Unite the residents and serve them all without distinction,” he posted.

Turning to Muchina, he added: “You may not have succeeded today, but your star shines bright into the future.”

His subsequent calls to “reengineer the game altogether” before concluding that it was “back to the drawing board” have been widely interpreted as the clearest acknowledgement yet that UDA must regroup if it hopes to retain its political foothold in Mt Kenya ahead of the 2027 elections.

Security controversy

The political ramifications of the by-election have also been amplified by controversy surrounding security operations during polling.

Although voting proceeded peacefully in most parts of the constituency, the exercise was marred by chaotic scenes in Ol Kalou town after heavily armed masked men travelling in a convoys of SUVs stormed parts of the constituency, dispersing residents with teargas and assaulting journalists covering the vote.

Several journalists reported injuries after being beaten and struck by teargas canisters, while cameras and other equipment were confiscated during the operation, prompting condemnation from media organisations and renewed calls for investigations.

The identity of the armed men remained unclear, with authorities declining to identify the agency under whose authority they were operating.

The incident also appeared to contradict earlier assurances by Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha, who had maintained that police vehicles deployed for election security carried registration plates and warned that any vehicle operating without number plates would be impounded.

While confirming that Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detectives had been deployed in civilian attire, Nkanatha did not explain the presence of masked armed men travelling in unmarked vehicles.

The controversy followed repeated complaints by DCP leaders, including Rigathi Gachagua and Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala, who had demanded that officers assigned to election duty wear uniforms, display service numbers and use clearly identifiable police vehicles.

Despite the incidents, the IEBC completed the tallying exercise and later declared Waweru the duly elected Member of Parliament.

‘Warning for UDA’

The magnitude of the defeat has reignited debate over President Ruto’s political standing in Mt Kenya despite months of development tours and sustained mobilisation by senior UDA leaders.

The Ol Kalou campaign saw Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament, governors and party officials criss-cross the constituency in support of Muchina, underlining how heavily the ruling coalition had invested in retaining the seat.

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi described the result as a political warning for the President’s 2027 strategy.

Drawing parallels with former President Daniel arap Moi’s unsuccessful attempts to consolidate support in Central Kenya during the 1990s, Ahmednasir argued that Ol Kalou had demonstrated the limits of relying on political elites to influence voting patterns.

“Ol Kalou told President Ruto not to follow the Moi manual,” he wrote, adding that in Mt Kenya, “it is the people that show where their leaders must take them.”

In another post, Ahmednasir argued that President Ruto now faced difficult strategic choices ahead of the 2027 General Election, suggesting he should rethink his political alliances rather than rely on assurances from politicians claiming they could deliver the Mt Kenya vote.

He also questioned whether the scale of the defeat would intensify scrutiny of Deputy President Kindiki’s place on a future presidential ticket, reflecting a debate that has gathered momentum among political commentators since the results were declared.

At the same time, Ahmednasir defended the integrity of the electoral process, urging Kenyans to support the IEBC and dismissing persistent allegations of widespread vote rigging.

Describing Kenya’s electoral system as “world class,” he argued that polling station-based tallying and public declaration of results made systemic manipulation difficult, while distinguishing electoral administration from the security incidents witnessed during the poll.

Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi, whose “tyranny of numbers” thesis became synonymous with the Jubilee coalition’s successful 2013 electoral strategy, also argued that the Ol Kalou outcome should force a rethink of President Ruto’s 2027 coalition.

In a post addressed to the President, Ngunyi claimed efforts to rebuild support in Mt Kenya had failed, describing the by-election as a “pain point” and urging Ruto to instead consolidate alliances in Luo Nyanza and the Western region.

“No point courting Kikuyus. You have tried. They have rejected you. Ol Kalou is the testament,” he wrote, before suggesting the President should pivot politically ahead of the next General Election.

The comments echoed a growing debate among political commentators over whether Thursday’s result represents a temporary setback for UDA or evidence of a broader political realignment in one of the country’s most influential voting blocs.

Reading the signals

While political observers reacted to the outcome, President William Ruto remained publicly silent, with only one subtle development noted after the declaration of the results.

President Ruto changed his profile picture on Facebook, replacing the official presidential portrait bearing the “Commander-in-Chief” inscription that he had maintained since assuming office in September 2022 with a plain photograph.

State House offered no explanation for the change, which quickly attracted a flood of comments from social media users.

While a single by-election is unlikely to determine the outcome of the 2027 General Election, the emphatic nature of UDA’s defeat has sharpened questions over the ruling party’s standing in Mt Kenya, the effectiveness of its campaign strategy and the alliances that will shape the next presidential contest.