UDA candidate Muchina concedes defeat in Ol Kalou, congratulates DCP rival before IEBC declares winner

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah has conceded defeat in the fiercely contested Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, congratulating his Democratic Congress Party (DCP) rival Sammy Douglas Waweru Kamau even before the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) announced the official results.

Muchina’s concession effectively brought an end to the closely watched race, becoming the clearest acknowledgment yet that the ruling party had lost one of its most significant electoral battles in the Mt. Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.

In a brief message posted Thursday night, Muchina congratulated his opponent and urged him to focus on serving the people of the constituency.

“Congratulations Sammy Kamau Waweru. Go serve the people of Ol Kalou Constituency,” he said.

The message came as provisional results from the constituency continued to show Waweru holding an overwhelming lead, making a UDA comeback mathematically improbable despite the final declaration still pending.

Muchina’s concession followed similar messages from senior government and UDA leaders, including Deputy President Kithure Kindiki, who congratulated Waweru on his “imminent victory” and urged him to unite residents and serve them “without distinction.”

Kindiki also praised Muchina for conducting what he described as “a mature, issue-based campaign devoid of insults,” saying although he had fallen short, “your star shines bright into the future.”

Earlier, Digital Strategist Dennis Itumbi admitted defeat, saying UDA had “done what we could” before congratulating the DCP candidate.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, who campaigned extensively for Muchina, also congratulated Waweru and said he respected the decision made by the people of Ol Kalou.

The concessions came after weeks of intensive campaigning by UDA, which deployed Cabinet Secretaries, Members of Parliament and senior party officials to rally support for Muchina in what had been billed as a critical political contest in President William Ruto’s Mt. Kenya backyard.

Despite the high-profile campaign, provisional results consistently placed Waweru comfortably ahead of his closest challenger throughout the tallying process.

The apparent victory sparked celebrations within the opposition, with leaders portraying the outcome as a significant political statement ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Siaya Governor James Orengo described the result as evidence that “the ground has shifted,” while former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi said it demonstrated that Mt. Kenya voters could not be swayed by intimidation or financial inducements.

Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni simply declared: “The Mountain has spoken.”

The Ol Kalou by-election, occasioned by the death of former MP David Kiaraho, attracted nine candidates but ultimately evolved into a two-horse race between UDA’s Muchina and DCP’s Waweru.