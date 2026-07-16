Ol Kalou by-election: DCP commends IEBC, expresses confidence as voting continues

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – The Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) has praised the conduct of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, saying the voting process has been largely smooth despite isolated technical hitches.

Speaking shortly after casting his ballot on Thursday, DCP candidate Sammy Kamau Ngotho expressed confidence in the electoral process and urged residents to continue turning out to vote.

“I have just cast my vote and I am happy with the speed at which the IEBC is working,” Ngotho said.

“I visited various polling centres this morning and the turnout was good. There have been just a few hitches here and there, including involving one of our agents, but from where I sit the process is going on nicely. Security is tight and every vote must count.”

The DCP flagbearer, who is facing UDA candidate Samuel Muchina Nyaga in a closely watched contest, also exuded confidence in his chances of victory.

“I have done my campaign very well. The numbers from the exit polls are good,” he said before adding, “Yes, it is an affirmative.”

His remarks amounted to a vote of confidence in the electoral process even as some polling stations experienced delays caused by slow biometric voter verification using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS).

DCP Secretary-General and Nyandarua Senator John Methu also commended the conduct of the poll, saying the party had not witnessed widespread voter intimidation.

“The process so far is satisfying. We can’t say we have seen any intimidation,” Methu said.

He predicted the constituency would register one of its highest voter turnouts and appealed to residents who had yet to vote to head to polling stations.

“This will be one of the highest voter turnouts in this area. Please come out and vote. The process is quite fast and the lines are moving very quickly.”

While acknowledging reports of isolated cases of voter bribery, Methu called on security agencies to remain vigilant and safeguard the integrity of the election.

“There are cases of bribery here and there. I ask the County Police Commander to assure us there will be no hooded teams operating here. So far, we have not seen any incidents that would interfere with the process,” he said.

Naivasha MP Jane Kihara described the by-election as a contest of national political significance, citing the high voter turnout witnessed across the constituency.

“It doesn’t look like a normal by-election. It is a very important election for this country,” she said.

“The queues are very long but they are moving very fast. From now on we just want the prevailing peace to continue. We are hoping to win, and we hope the election ends the way it has started.”

Earlier, DCP Deputy Party Leader Cleophas Malala described the contest as the “funeral” of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) in the Mt. Kenya region, urging supporters to remain in the queues despite intermittent KIEMS delays.

His comments came as Central Regional Commissioner Joshua Nkanatha assured Kenyans that voting was proceeding peacefully, saying no major security incidents had been reported. He dismissed claims of voter intimidation and urged residents yet to cast their ballots to do so without fear.

The Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election is widely viewed as the first major electoral test in the Mt. Kenya region since former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s split with President William Ruto, with political observers closely watching the outcome for clues on shifting political alliances ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Nine candidates are contesting the seat left vacant by the death of former MP David Kiaraho, although the race has effectively narrowed to a two-horse contest between DCP’s Sammy Kamau Ngotho and UDA’s Samuel Muchina Nyaga.