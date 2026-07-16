Ol Kalou Mini-Poll Kicks Off As UDA, Gachagua’s DCP Face Off In High-Stakes Contest



NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16— Voting has begun in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election, with polling stations opening at 6 a.m. amid heightened security in a closely watched contest that is expected to test political influence in the Mt. Kenya region.

The by-election has attracted nine candidates, but the race is widely viewed as a direct showdown between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

UDA has fielded Samuel Muchina Nyaga, while DCP is backing former MCA Sammy Kamau Ngotho.

Other candidates in the race include Wakili Kiragu Wathuta and Isaac Ndirangu.

Election officials arrived at polling stations before dawn to prepare for voting, with polling expected to continue until 5 p.m. before counting begins at the respective polling centres.

The contest has drawn national attention following weeks of intense campaigning by both camps, with senior government officials and opposition leaders crisscrossing the constituency in a bid to rally support.

Security has also been significantly reinforced, with the National Police Service deploying more than 1,000 officers to secure the exercise across the constituency’s 114 polling stations.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja had said each polling station would be guarded by at least two police officers, supported by standby response teams, while specialised General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) officers were deployed to respond to security incidents and investigate election offences.

“The National Police Service shall remain steadfast during the by-election process, ensuring a safe and secure environment where the people of Ol Kalou have an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in peace,” Kanja said ahead of the vote.

The election, however, has been preceded by accusations and counter-accusations between the rival camps.

Gachagua alleged that some residents had been asked to surrender their national identity cards in exchange for subsidised LPG cylinders and government-branded mattresses, claiming the exercise was intended to disenfranchise voters.

“This is a scheme to deny you the opportunity and right to vote… Please don’t surrender your identity card to anyone,” Gachagua said during the campaign period.

He also demanded that all officers deployed for election duty wear official uniforms, display service numbers and use clearly marked police vehicles, alleging that plainclothes officers could be used to interfere with the electoral process.

The government has dismissed the allegations.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria defended the LPG cylinder distribution programme, saying it was part of delivering development projects requested by residents rather than a campaign strategy.

The Interior Ministry has also rejected claims of plans to interfere with the election, insisting the heavy security deployment is solely intended to guarantee a peaceful, free and credible poll.

The Ol Kalou by-election is widely regarded as the first major electoral test in the Mt. Kenya region since Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto, with both UDA and DCP seeking to demonstrate their political strength in one of the region’s key constituencies.

Results are expected later after the close of voting and completion of counting at the polling stations.