Ol Kalou by-election: Slow biometric verification causes long queues at polling stations

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 16 – Long queues formed at several polling stations in the Ol Kalou parliamentary by-election after slow biometric verification using the Kenya Integrated Election Management System (KIEMS) delayed voting, with some voters saying the process took up to 30 minutes per person.

Some voters said they had arrived at polling centres as early as 6am but remained in queues for prolonged periods as election officials struggled to process voters through the biometric identification system.

“We arrived here at 6 am and up to now we are yet to vote. It takes one person close to 30 minutes to vote,” said one frustrated voter waiting in line.

“We have been asking them to replace that biometric machine but they don’t want to. We are wondering what the problem is, and they keep telling us everything will be okay. I want to tell the IEBC to listen to the voters,” the voter added.

The delays threatened to slow voter turnout in what is regarded as one of the most politically significant by-elections ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Voting began at 6am across the constituency’s 114 polling stations under heavy security, with polls scheduled to close at 5pm before counting commences at individual polling stations.

Nine candidates are contesting the seat left vacant following the death of former MP David Kiaraho, but the race has effectively narrowed to a contest between the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP).

UDA has fielded Samuel Muchina Nyaga, while DCP is backing former MCA Sammy Kamau Ngotho. Other candidates include Wakili Kiragu Wathuta and Isaac Ndirangu.

The by-election has attracted nationwide attention, with political heavyweights from both camps campaigning intensely in what is widely viewed as the first major electoral test of political influence in the Mt. Kenya region since Gachagua’s fallout with President William Ruto.

Security has also been tightened, with more than 1,000 National Police Service officers deployed across the constituency.

Inspector General Douglas Kanja said every polling station would be secured by at least two officers, supported by rapid response teams and specialised units, including the General Service Unit (GSU), Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

“The National Police Service shall remain steadfast during the by-election process, ensuring a safe and secure environment where the people of Ol Kalou have an opportunity to exercise their democratic rights in peace,” Kanja said ahead of the vote.

The poll has unfolded against the backdrop of an increasingly bitter political contest.

During the campaign period, Gachagua accused government operatives of attempting to suppress voter turnout by allegedly asking residents to surrender their national identity cards in exchange for subsidised LPG cylinders and government-branded mattresses.

“This is a scheme to deny you the opportunity and right to vote. Please don’t surrender your identity card to anyone,” Gachagua said.

He also demanded that all officers deployed for election duty wear official uniforms, display service numbers and use clearly marked police vehicles, arguing that plainclothes officers could intimidate voters or interfere with the electoral process.

The government has rejected the allegations.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria defended the LPG cylinder distribution programme, saying it formed part of ongoing government development initiatives requested by residents and was unrelated to the election campaign.

The Interior Ministry has also dismissed claims of planned interference, maintaining that the enhanced security deployment is solely intended to guarantee a peaceful, free and credible election.

Despite the early logistical challenges, voting continued across the constituency, with election officials expected to complete polling by 5pm before ballot counting begins.