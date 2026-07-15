Nairobi Youth Back Proposed County Youth Council to Strengthen Leadership and Economic Empowerment

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Young people in Nairobi have welcomed a proposed law seeking to establish an official county body to champion youth interests, saying it could enhance their participation in governance, entrepreneurship and innovation.

Speaking during a public participation forum convened by the Nairobi City County Assembly on the Nairobi City County Youth Empowerment and Service Bill, 2026, participants said the legislation comes at a crucial time when many young people continue to grapple with unemployment, limited economic opportunities and inadequate representation in decision-making spaces.

The youth called on county leaders to prioritize entrepreneurship training, skills development and access to financing and business opportunities, arguing that practical economic empowerment programmes are key to tackling unemployment and improving livelihoods.

They also pushed for greater inclusion in political and governance processes, noting that young people have often been excluded from discussions and decisions that directly affect their future.

Participants expressed optimism that the proposed law would create a structured platform for youth engagement and representation within county government.

The Bill’s sponsor, Karura Ward MCA Thuo Fiunifiu, said the legislation seeks to establish the Nairobi City County Youth Council as the official body mandated to coordinate, represent and advance youth affairs across the county.

According to the MCA, the council will promote meaningful youth participation in governance and decision-making while supporting leadership development, innovation, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities.

The proposed body will also institutionalise volunteerism and community service programmes aimed at enhancing civic engagement among young people.

In addition, the Bill seeks to strengthen partnerships between Nairobi County, the private sector, educational institutions, development partners and other stakeholders in advancing youth development initiatives.

It also proposes equitable representation of young people from all 85 wards in Nairobi, including vulnerable and marginalised groups.

Describing the initiative as a transformative step for the city’s youth, Thuo called on leaders and stakeholders to support the proposal.

“This body will transform how young people engage with county leadership and access opportunities. We are calling on all stakeholders to join hands and make this dream a reality,” he said.

The Bill is expected to be tabled before the Nairobi City County Assembly in the coming weeks for debate and consideration by Members of the County Assembly.

If approved, it will be forwarded to Governor Johnson Sakaja for assent before becoming law.

The proposal comes amid growing calls for greater youth participation in governance and policymaking, both at the national and county levels, as governments increasingly seek to harness the potential of Kenya’s youthful population in driving economic growth and development.