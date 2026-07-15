Kenya, US Sign Sh206bn Health Partnership Deal to Support UHC and Disease Control Programmes

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 15 – Kenya and the United States have signed a new five-year health cooperation agreement worth approximately USD1.6 billion (Sh206 billion), marking the formal launch of a renewed bilateral partnership aimed at strengthening the country’s healthcare system and advancing Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

The Strategic Objective Grant Agreement (SOAG) was signed on Wednesday by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale and National Treasury and Economic Planning Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi alongside a United States delegation led by U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Susan Burns.

The agreement establishes the framework that will guide health cooperation between the two countries by outlining shared priorities, funding commitments, implementation targets and accountability mechanisms.

According to the Ministry of Health, the partnership is designed to align U.S. health investments with Kenya’s national health priorities while strengthening local institutions, supply chains and healthcare infrastructure.

The framework follows months of negotiations and technical consultations aimed at ensuring development partner support complements the country’s long-term healthcare objectives.

Under the arrangement, Kenya will receive cumulative support of approximately USD1.6 billion over the next five years to finance critical health programmes while supporting the government’s efforts to build a resilient and sustainable healthcare system.

The funding will support key priority areas including strengthening the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA), scaling up malaria control interventions, supporting HIV and tuberculosis programmes and accelerating the country’s digital health agenda through the Digital Health Superhighway initiative.

The agreement also seeks to enhance healthcare delivery systems, improve access to quality health services and strengthen disease prevention and response mechanisms.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, CS Duale emphasized the importance of a government-to-government cooperation model that guarantees transparency, accountability and value for money in the utilization of donor resources.

He said the approach reinforces Kenya’s commitment to country-led health financing and implementation while ensuring investments translate into measurable health outcomes.

The Health CS noted that the partnership will play a key role in supporting the government’s Taifa Care programme and advancing the country’s Universal Health Coverage agenda.