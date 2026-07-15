UDA Hits Back at Gachagua, Defends IEBC Against Bias Claims

NAIROBI,Kenya July 15 – The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has launched a scathing attack on former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, accusing him of making “delusional” allegations against the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and attempting to undermine public confidence in the electoral body.

In a strongly worded letter addressed to IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon on Wednesday, UDA dismissed Gachagua’s recent claims of electoral bias as baseless and politically motivated, saying they were aimed at discrediting the commission ahead of future elections.

The party said Gachagua’s eight-page letter to the IEBC, dated July 14, was not a genuine complaint but the latest instalment in what it described as his campaign of portraying himself as a victim of state institutions.

“Silence in the face of such calculated smear of the IEBC would itself be an abdication of the duty to uphold the constitutional principles that underpin our democracy,” the letter, signed by Secretary-General Hassan Omar Hassan, stated.

UDA accused the former Deputy President of hypocrisy, noting that he was among the country’s top leaders until his impeachment and had not raised similar concerns while serving in government.

The ruling party revisited the grounds that led to Gachagua’s impeachment, including allegations of gross violation of the Constitution, corruption, abuse of office, ethnic mobilisation and misconduct, arguing that he lacked the moral authority to question the integrity of public institutions.

“Every accusation he levels against others mirrors allegations that have consistently trailed his own public life,” the party said.

The party also rejected Gachagua’s assertion that the IEBC had become an “appendage” of political interests, describing the remarks as reckless and unsupported by evidence.

UDA further accused allies linked to Gachagua’s political camp of fomenting violence during recent by-elections and political rallies, particularly in the Mt Kenya region.

Responding to Gachagua’s reference to alleged electoral irregularities in Malava, Mbeere North and Narok Town by-elections, the party claimed incidents of violence and intimidation had been associated with individuals aligned to his political movement.

The party also defended the handling of the Ol Kalou by-election, saying Gachagua had selectively cited the case of Murang’a Woman Representative Wanjiku Muhia while ignoring allegations that she had been charged with incitement and intimidation.

According to UDA, the former Deputy President has failed to condemn inflammatory remarks by some of his allies, instead choosing to blame the electoral commission for political challenges facing his camp.

The exchange marks the latest escalation in the bitter political rivalry between President William Ruto’s ruling party and Gachagua, who has emerged as one of the government’s fiercest critics since leaving office.

On Tuesday, Gachagua wrote to the IEBC raising concerns over what he termed a deteriorating electoral environment, alleging political violence, voter intimidation and abuse of state resources in recent by-elections. He urged the commission to take measures to safeguard the credibility of future elections.