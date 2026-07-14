Nairobi Metropolitan Police to Launch in Coming Days, Ruto Says

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 14 – President William Ruto has announced that the rollout of the Nairobi Metropolitan Policing Framework will commence in the coming days as part of efforts to strengthen security and community policing across the capital and its surrounding areas.

The President said the initiative seeks to place communities at the centre of policing by bringing together residents, community leaders, the National Police Service, county governments and other stakeholders to jointly identify security priorities and develop local solutions through consultation and public participation.

According to Ruto, the framework is designed to strengthen oversight, improve accountability and foster greater collaboration between communities and law enforcement agencies.

He said the Nairobi Metropolitan Police initiative would lay the foundation for a more coordinated, accountable and community-led approach to policing across the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

The President expressed confidence that the new framework would enhance public safety, deepen trust between communities and security agencies and contribute to safer neighbourhoods.

Ruto spoke after meeting officials from the Ministry of Interior led by Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the National Police Service leadership headed by Inspector-General Douglas Kanja and the Nairobi County Government led by Governor Johnson Sakaja.

The meeting reviewed progress on the establishment of the Nairobi Metropolitan Police ahead of its official rollout.