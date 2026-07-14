UK Investigating Alleged Abuses by British Troops in Kenya, Envoy Says

NANYUKI, Kenya, Jul 14 – British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh has assured Kenyans that the United Kingdom government is investigating allegations of atrocities committed by British troops during military training exercises in Kenya.

Speaking in Nanyuki during the commissioning of a dining hall constructed for Temakis Comprehensive School by the British Army, Baugh reaffirmed the UK’s commitment to cooperate with Kenyan authorities in addressing allegations of human rights violations and environmental degradation linked to the activities of British soldiers in the country.

He said London remained committed to working closely with Nairobi to ensure that all cases under investigation are handled transparently and in accordance with the law.

The envoy’s remarks come amid growing criticism directed at the British Army Training Unit Kenya (BATUK) over allegations of loss of life, human rights abuses and environmental destruction in communities living near military training areas in Laikipia and Samburu counties.

Baugh reiterated the British government’s commitment to cooperation and accountability regarding the allegations facing British troops operating in Kenya.

The commissioning of the dining hall formed part of BATUK’s corporate social responsibility programmes in communities surrounding its training facilities in Nanyuki.

BATUK has over the years implemented a number of community projects in education, health and infrastructure in areas neighbouring its training camps as part of efforts to strengthen relations with local communities.