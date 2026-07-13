UK Backs Kenya As Regional Security Anchor, Eyes New Frontiers In Cyber and AI

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — The United Kingdom is deepening its security partnership with Kenya beyond traditional counterterrorism operations to tackle emerging threats including cybercrime, artificial intelligence (AI) risks and organised immigration crime, British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh has said.

Speaking during an interview on The Capital in the Morning radio show, Baugh described Kenya as a critical security partner in East Africa and reaffirmed Britain’s commitment to supporting Nairobi’s security priorities through what he called a dependable and long-term partnership.

“Our goal is to be a dependable and predictable partner that delivers on Kenya’s priorities,” Baugh said.

The remarks come one year after Kenya and the United Kingdom signed the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership in July 2025, an agreement that has broadened cooperation from trade and investment to regional peace, defence and emerging security challenges.

According to Baugh, the two countries have worked together for more than two decades to promote stability across the Horn of Africa, particularly through counterterrorism efforts in Somalia and diplomatic initiatives aimed at ending conflict in Sudan.

He said Kenya has established itself as one of the region’s most capable security partners, playing a leading role in peacekeeping and regional stability while contributing personnel to international security missions in Somalia and Haiti.

“Kenya possesses the most professional security architecture in the region,” Baugh said, adding that the country’s experience has made it an indispensable partner in addressing complex regional security challenges.

While cooperation has traditionally centred on combating violent extremism, Baugh said both countries are now adapting to a rapidly changing security landscape.

He noted that the UK and Kenya are expanding collaboration to confront cyber threats, strengthen resilience against organised immigration crime and develop safeguards around the safe use of artificial intelligence, areas increasingly viewed as critical to national and international security.

The envoy said the evolving partnership reflects a broader shift toward preparing both countries for future threats while reinforcing regional stability.

Beyond security, Baugh said the UK-Kenya Strategic Partnership has already produced significant economic gains during its first year.

Bilateral trade has exceeded Sh340 billion (£2 billion) for the first time, British companies now employ approximately 250,000 Kenyans, and projects under the partnership are expected to create more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Among the flagship initiatives are the Nairobi Railway City project, backed by approximately £150 million, and a newly launched infrastructure investment fund at the Nairobi Securities Exchange designed to finance transport, energy and digital infrastructure.

The partnership is also entering the digital economy, with negotiations underway for a UK-Kenya Digital Trade Agreement aimed at making it easier for businesses to trade digitally while strengthening Kenya’s position as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah.”

On climate change, Britain is supporting Kenya’s adaptation efforts through assistance to 8,500 vulnerable households and the mobilisation of £200 million in climate finance, alongside investments in renewable energy projects including solar power in Malindi and geothermal development in Menengai.

Baugh said education and innovation remain central pillars of the relationship, with British universities expanding research partnerships with Kenyan institutions and more than 700 Kenyan alumni of UK scholarship programmes contributing to development across all 47 counties.

Looking ahead, the High Commissioner said Britain’s vision is to remain a reliable partner that aligns its support with Kenya’s development, security and economic priorities.

“Our goal is to be a dependable and predictable partner that delivers on Kenya’s priorities,” he said.