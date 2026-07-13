UK Eyes Deeper Economic Ties With Kenya As Trade Hits Record Sh340 Billion

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jul 13 — One year after Kenya and the United Kingdom signed a landmark Strategic Partnership, British High Commissioner to Kenya Matt Baugh says the relationship has evolved from diplomatic commitments into tangible economic gains, with bilateral trade surpassing Sh340 billion (£2 billion) for the first time and investments expected to create more than 100,000 jobs.

Speaking during an interview on The Capital in the Morning radio show, Baugh described the partnership between President William Ruto and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer as one focused on practical outcomes rather than symbolic agreements.

“It has moved beyond a signature to deliver real investment, real jobs and real momentum,” Baugh said.

The envoy said British companies currently employ approximately 250,000 Kenyans, reflecting the UK’s growing economic footprint in the country.

Among the flagship initiatives is the recently launched infrastructure investment fund at the Nairobi Securities Exchange, which is expected to finance critical projects in transport, energy and digital connectivity.

Baugh also highlighted the Nairobi Railway City project, inspired by the regeneration of London’s King’s Cross district, as one of the partnership’s most transformative investments.

Backed by approximately £150 million, the project is projected to generate around 10,000 jobs while transforming Nairobi’s central business district into a modern transport and commercial hub.

Overall, he said, projects under the Strategic Partnership are expected to support more than 100,000 direct and indirect jobs across multiple sectors.

The High Commissioner also praised the Economic Partnership Agreement between Kenya and the UK, saying it continues to provide Kenyan exporters with duty-free and quota-free access to British markets.

He cited Spring Valley Coffee, which recently won the Best New Coffee House award at the London Coffee Awards, as an example of how Kenyan brands are gaining international recognition.

“For small businesses looking to export, having a quality product and an authentic story makes a real difference,” he said.

As Kenya strengthens its reputation as Africa’s “Silicon Savannah,” Baugh revealed that the two countries have begun discussions on a Digital Trade Agreement, aimed at expanding digital commerce while making it easier for businesses to operate across both markets.

The UK is also supporting digital inclusion programmes expected to benefit more than 200,000 individuals and businesses, with particular focus on women-led enterprises and persons with disabilities.

Beyond trade, Baugh said security cooperation remains one of the strongest pillars of the bilateral relationship.

The UK and Kenya have worked together for more than two decades on regional peace and security, including counter-terrorism operations in Somalia and diplomatic efforts to restore stability in Sudan.

He described Kenya as possessing “the most professional security architecture in the region,” while noting that cooperation is expanding into emerging threats such as cybercrime, artificial intelligence safety and organized immigration crime.

Climate change is another major area of collaboration.

Baugh said Britain is supporting Kenya’s efforts to adapt to increasingly frequent droughts and floods by assisting 8,500 vulnerable households and mobilizing £200 million in climate finance.

The UK is also investing in renewable energy projects, including solar energy developments in Malindi and geothermal power generation in Menengai, complementing Kenya’s electricity grid, which is already powered by about 90 percent renewable energy.

Education and research continue to underpin long-term relations between the two countries.

According to Baugh, more than 700 Kenyan alumni of UK scholarship programmes are now spread across all 47 counties, while leading British universities—including University College London, Oxford, Cambridge and King’s College London—are expanding research partnerships with Kenyan institutions.

Discussions are also underway to build collaborations between the Judge Business School at the University of Cambridge and Kenyan business schools to strengthen entrepreneurship and innovation.

The envoy said the relationship is further reinforced by strong people-to-people ties, with more than 100,000 Kenyans living in the United Kingdom and approximately 6,000 Kenyan students pursuing higher education there.

He also pointed to growing cultural cooperation through the British Council’s UK-Kenya Season, which has showcased Kenyan artists internationally, including at the Venice Biennale, and supported unique collaborations such as a crossover boy band featuring Kenyan and British musicians.

Looking ahead, Baugh said Britain’s ambition is to establish itself as Kenya’s most dependable long-term partner by helping double bilateral trade, significantly increasing climate financing and delivering investments aligned with Kenya’s development priorities.

“Our ambition is to be a dependable and predictable partner that gets things done according to Kenya’s priorities,” he said.