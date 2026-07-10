DPP wins triple murder conviction against army officer

NAIROBI, Kenya Jul 10 – The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has secured the conviction of Peter Mwaura Mugure on three counts of murder after the High Court in Nyeri found that Prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The accused, a senior military officer holding the rank of Major and formerly stationed at the Laikipia Air Base, was charged with the brutal murders of his two young children and their mother in October 2019.

During the trial, Prosecution presented compelling evidence demonstrating that the accused meticulously planned and executed the killings.

“Led by Principal Prosecution Counsel Jennifer Kaniu and Principal Prosecution Counsel Pithon Mwangi, the Prosecution established that the accused lured his family to the airbase on 25th October 2019 under the pretext of a family visit,” the DPP said.

Evidence adduced before the court showed that on the morning of 26th October 2019, the accused took the children out, ostensibly to show them the grounds, before killing them.

Later that evening, he murdered their mother. Prosecution further proved that the bodies were concealed in the boot of the accused’s motor vehicle and removed from the airbase before being disposed of at a remote location.

Crucially, witness testimony established that the accused had visited the burial site three days before the killings and arranged for a shallow grave to be dug, demonstrating premeditation and a deliberate plan to eliminate his family.

In its judgment, the High Court held that the Prosecution had presented cogent, credible and consistent evidence that irresistibly pointed to the accused’s guilt, leading to his conviction on all three counts of murder.

The matter is scheduled for sentencing on 14th July 2026.