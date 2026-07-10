Lawmakers call for accelerated action to combat growing climate crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya, July 10 – Members of Parliament have called for accelerated action to help mitigate the growing climate crisis in the country. The lawmakers were speaking during the second Kenya Parliamentary Green Investment Dialogue to chart a new path for climate action.

Contributing to the deliberations in sessions held earlier today, the over 20 legislators participating in the forum expressed the need to move from policy planning to tangible project deployment and tech-driven accountability.

The 3-day forum held under the banner “From Policy to Pipeline: Advancing Clean Energy Investment in Kenya,” in Kisumu City has brought together Parliamentarians, climate experts, and development partners.

Opening the workshop at the Acacia Premier Hotel, Hon. Charity Kathambi Chepkwony, emphasized that political rhetoric is no longer sufficient to combat the growing climate crisis. She underscored that successful local climate mitigation requires community buy-in and structured collaboration.

“We gather here at a moment that marks a deliberate shift from awareness and exploration to action and accountability in Kenya’s green investment agenda,” noted Hon. Kathambi.

“Political goodwill alone does not move projects from paper to pipeline. We must build structured, investment-ready preparation and support it with mechanisms that de-risk projects”, Hon. Kathambi added.

She cited practical frameworks such as County Integrated Development Plans and Climate Action Plans as essential tools for verifying local project pipelines, calling for the private sector, county governments, and Parliament to break down silos to attract blended and concessional finance.

The recurring theme at the high-level event was the urgent need to move from awareness to delivery by leveraging innovative data technologies to strengthen parliamentary oversight and scale green infrastructure investments across Kenya’s counties.

While noting that expedited action was necessary to unlock climate financing, she called on the workshop participants to broaden their understanding of the global climate finance landscape, carbon markets, local green energy initiatives, and the emerging green investment opportunities that the county can engage in.

“Engaging directly with investors, financial institutions, and development partners, including the Green Climate Fund, the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO), and the Climate Parliament, has shaped our thinking. This underscores the need to develop bankable projects that can attract climate financing”, she remarked.

Participants at the forum also called for data-driven solutions to bolster climate governance. The conversation focused on empowering the legislature with technology to effectively oversee multi-sector climate budgets and check public commitments.

Highlighting these issues, Mombasa Senator, Mohamed Faki,underscored the need to utilize digital solutions to navigate the complex, cross-cutting nature of climate finance and policy tracking.

“Effective oversight requires more than general information. It requires timely, credible, and well-organized data that enables Members to track commitments, interrogate implementation, and assess whether public resources are delivering real results,” stated Senator Faki.

“By leveraging technology, we can strengthen our institutional capacity to conduct informed, evidence-based, and results-oriented oversight”, he added.

While demonstrating this commitment to data-driven governance, experts from the African Group of Negotiators Experts Support (AGNES) showcased digital frameworks designed to optimize national climate data tracking.

Central to today’s presentations was the strategic decision to merge two major existing platforms: the Climate Monitoring and Accountability Tool (CMAT)—tailored for parliamentary budget analysis, legislation tracking, and project mapping—and the Monitoring, Evaluation, Reporting, and Learning (MERL) Tool used by ministries and county governments.

Dr. George Wamukoya, Team Lead at AGNES, highlighted that integrating these tools remedies the historical issues of fragmented data and weak institutional coordination.

“The resulting “National Monitoring and Oversight Tool” bridges the data gap from the ward and county levels directly up to National Assembly committees and ministries, ensuring real-time climate tracking”, he noted.

Other participants at the forum called on Parliamentarians to integrate these technologies into formal legislative processes, establishing a transparent pipeline that moves directly from robust climate financing to actual community-centered delivery.