HELB Opens 2026/27 Funding Applications for First-Year University, TVET Students

NAIROBI, Kenya July 10-Thousands of students joining universities and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions can now apply for government financial support after the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) officially opened the 2026/2027 first-time application window for undergraduate and TVET loans and scholarships.

The announcement comes shortly after the release of the 2026/2027 Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) placement results, paving the way for newly admitted students to seek government funding ahead of reporting to their institutions.

In a notice, HELB urged eligible first-time applicants to submit their applications through the Higher Education Financing (HEF) portal, where students can apply for government scholarships, tuition loans and upkeep loans under the Student-Centred Funding Model.

“Ready to start your higher education journey? Eligible first-time applicants can now apply for Undergraduate and TVET Loans and Scholarships,” HELB said.

The board encouraged students to apply early to allow sufficient time for processing before the commencement of the new academic year.

According to the Higher Education Financing portal, applicants must have an official admission letter from the university or TVET institution in which they have been placed before submitting their applications. The entire process is paperless and is completed online through the student portal.

First-time applicants are required to create an account using either their National Identity Card or KCSE index number, verify their email address and phone number, complete their personal profile, upload the required supporting documents and submit their applications electronically.

Students will also be required to provide details of their parents or guardians, guarantors and banking information before completing the application process. Once submitted, applicants can track the progress of their funding applications through the online portal.

The opening of the first-time application window follows the launch of the 2026/2027 subsequent loan application for continuing students, which opened on June 1 through the HELB mobile application and the *642# USSD platform.

The government has maintained that funding under the Student-Centred Funding Model is based on individual financial need, with eligible learners receiving a combination of scholarships and loans to meet tuition and upkeep costs.

The Helb agency has cautioned students against falling victim to fraudsters, emphasizing that the application process is free of charge and that all applications should be made only through the official HEF and HELB platforms.